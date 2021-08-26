SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aumni, a leading investment analytics platform that provides the data infrastructure for private capital markets, today announced it has closed a $50 million Series B funding round led by J.P. Morgan. Pelion Venture Partners also participated in the funding alongside other new investors, WndrCo, Citadel Securities, Invesco Private Capital, Vanderbilt University and Kera Capital. The new investors join existing investors, SVB Financial Group, DLA Piper, Next Frontier Capital, Kickstart Fund, First Trust Capital Partners and Prelude, a Mercato Partners fund, who also participated in this Series B funding round.
Aumni will use the funds to deepen its presence with investors in the private capital markets and expand its offering to limited partners, law firms and company founders. Since the launch of its flagship product in 2018, Aumni has analyzed more than 100,000 investment transactions. Aumni unlocks, structures and analyzes untapped data in private portfolios to track critical provisions such as key investment rights, portfolio performance and emerging investment patterns, providing previously inaccessible insights to customers throughout the private capital markets.
"Our strategic investment in Aumni will allow the company to continue to capitalize on its impressive growth trajectory, unlocking data insights that have historically remained inaccessible in the private markets," said Michael Elanjian, Head of Digital Innovation, Corporate & Investment Bank, J.P. Morgan.
"When we launched Aumni four years ago, we understood that access to structured data in the private capital markets simply did not exist at scale. Today, Aumni remains the only analytics solution able to correctly model the legal and economic foundation of these transactions," said Tony Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Aumni. "We are excited to add J.P. Morgan and Pelion Venture Partners as investors as we continue building products that operate at the intersection of fintech and legaltech to transform the future of the private capital markets."
"Pelion Venture Partners is pleased to participate in Aumni's Series B with one of the most powerful financial institutions in the world," said Blake Modersitzski, general partner of Pelion Venture Partners. "Our partnership with Aumni and our investment alongside J.P. Morgan is a source of tremendous excitement. We are proud to support another fintech company, one that has actively chosen to relocate its business to Utah, confirming how dynamic and successful our entrepreneurial ecosystem has become."
ChenLi Wang, the previous founder of Dropbox's business operations team and now a general partner at WndrCo, commented, "Aumni has developed a thoughtful approach of organizing private financing transactions into a structured data set, which will unlock better analytics, more efficient pricing, and new business models. We are thrilled to partner with the company to build a better future for private investing."
"We are excited to make a strategic investment in Aumni as it further builds out its leading-edge private markets data platform. Strengthening the infrastructure for systematically capturing critical private company data will help bring transparency and liquidity to these markets, delivering benefits to the broader economy," said Jamil Nazarali, global head of business development at Citadel Securities.
About Aumni
Founded by former BigLaw corporate attorneys, Tony Lewis and Kelsey Chase, Aumni is an investment analytics platform for private capital markets that includes venture funds, family offices, university endowments, and corporate venture firms. By combining the best of A.I. and human expertise, Aumni's platform extracts and analyzes critical deal data buried in dense legal agreements. In just a few clicks, Aumni provides comprehensive insights regarding every investment's financial and legal position. Aumni has analyzed an unprecedented breadth and depth of private capital data representing investors with over $1 trillion in assets under management. With Aumni, investment leaders can make faster and more informed decisions in an ever-changing world. For more information about Aumni, please visit https://www.aumni.fund.
