SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aumni, an investment analytics company, today announced the appointment of Ellen Levy and Louis Citron to the Aumni Board of Directors. As Aumni continues to expand its footprint throughout the private capital markets, Levy and Citron will leverage their venture capital experience and play a critical role in furthering the company's mission to transform the private market through intelligent investment data. The appointments come on the heels of Aumni's $50 million Series B fundraise.
"Louis and Ellen are industry veterans with strong track records of affecting change in the venture capital community," said Anthony Lewis, co-founder and CEO of Aumni. "Their tech ecosystem experience along with their global business development skill sets will further extend our market position. We look forward to their valuable counsel, expertise and perspectives."
Ellen Levy currently serves as managing director of Silicon Valley Connect, working with organizations and entrepreneurs on opportunities for "networked innovation," while also managing a portfolio of 50+ startups as an angel investor/advisor. Prior to Silicon Valley Connect, Ellen spent nearly a decade working at LinkedIn, as vice president of corporate development and strategy and a member of the executive team following her original role as an advisory board member when the company was first founded. Over her career, Ellen has held formal roles in venture capital, startups, technology think tanks, large corporations and universities. Described as the "Most Connected Woman in Silicon Valley," Ellen now spends much of her time focused on topics generally associated with dynamic, rapidly-growing startups. Levy will lend her venture capital as well as SaaS and DaaS technology experience to enhance Aumni's strategic planning, partnerships, and business operations.
"From day one, Aumni has delivered on a need for data transparency within the private capital markets, and the company continues to be one of the industry's data analytics market leaders," said Levy. "Aumni has achieved impressive product innovation, funding and customer acquisition to date, and I'm looking forward to helping its leadership team build upon this success in the months and years ahead. "
Louis Citron joined New Enterprise Associates (NEA) in 2001 and currently serves as partner and chief legal officer. Today, Citron is responsible for structuring and implementing new strategic initiatives for the firm in addition to providing counsel on issues as they pertain to NEA's investments, partnerships, operations, regulatory compliance in the U.S. and abroad. Prior to joining NEA, Louis was a senior vice president and general counsel of ING Group N.V.'s United States mutual fund operations, which he joined at its inception and helped grow to over 20 fund offerings with more than $1.5 billion under management. Specializing in venture capital operating companies, domestic and off-shore hedge funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, investment advisers and broker-dealers, Citron will leverage his experience to help define the strategic direction of Aumni for its next growth phase.
"Aumni has created a solution that can correctly model the legal and economic foundation of private market transactions, providing greater transparency," said Citron. "Even at an early stage, I was attracted to the company's strong vision, and I'm looking forward to advising Aumni on how to scale its ability to deliver solutions that unlock critical deal data."
