HSINCHU, Taiwan, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AUO has long dedicated itself to the development of advanced display technologies, and pioneered to develop the mini LED technology years ago. Today AUO proudly presents the introduction of its all-new AmLED (Adaptive mini LED) display technology for Acer's newly launched Predator Helios 500 Gaming Notebook, featuring the world's highest performance gaming notebook PC display(*) with 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and ultra-high contrast and high brightness to deliver the ultimate image quality and top-class visual experience for gaming enthusiasts. On top of presenting high-performance displays by leveraging next-generation technologies, AUO has also partnered with Acer to advocate profound experience in sustainability efforts through realizing "AUO NEXT" value transformation with Acer's "Earthion" sustainability platform, empowering the value chain by gathering industry partners to build an ecosystem to create a brighter future for the next generation.
AmLED Technology to Expand New Horizons for Next-Generation Gaming Displays
With years of dedication, AUO has become the global leader in gaming displays. This time AUO has again led to launch the proprietary AmLED (Adaptive mini LED) display technology by enhancing mini LED backlight design. With adaptive local dimming technique, brightness, contrast ratio, colors, refresh rate and power consumption can be precisely adjusted in real time based on the images, achieving revolutionary performance in gaming displays. Powered by AUO AmLED technology, Acer's all-new Predator Helios 500 features a large-sized 17.3-inch 4K display panel that boasts VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification with peak brightness exceeding 1000 nits, revealing an exceptionally high million-to-one dynamic contrast ratio. Furthermore, its 120Hz high refresh rate and wide color gamut also contribute to finer details against both dark and bright image background to exhibit vibrant colors and more color depth even when gamers are situated in the dark interior space or bright outdoor environment, providing lifelike gaming visuals and immersive experience to meet their most stringent demand for image quality and smooth operations. The newly-launched Predator Helios 500 also comes with a FHD variant with AUO's industry-leading 360Hz high refresh rate(*), rocking a 3 ms response time for the smoothest image possible.
"On the way to realizing our 'AUO Next' value transformation, we strive to bring value-added innovations for ecosystem partners through cutting-edge display technologies and applications. We are honored to cooperate with Acer to amaze consumers with next-generation display technology AmLED," Frank Ko, AUO President and Chief Operating Officer indicated. "Meanwhile, with keen product execution capabilities, we put our care for the earth into practice. As a technology champion and market pioneer, AUO and Acer make it possible to create technology innovations without compromising sustainability, and thus grant a better future for the next generation on a global scale."
"Acer and AUO share the same vision for sustainability and technology innovations. As we face intensifying environmental challenges, AUO has been an important partner in promoting positive changes," Tiffany Huang, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Acer Inc. noted. "Working with AUO, we not only give top-notch gamers premium experiences through advanced display technologies, but also, on Acer's Earthion sustainability platform, AUO continues to make breakthroughs, helping us reduce environmental impacts through green production and manufacturing."
Joint Efforts to Develop Eco-friendly Products to Nurture a Sustainable Value Chain
In Acer's sustainability-focused notebook, the Aspire Vero, AUO extends material usage to include PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic), recycled glass substrate, and recycled steel material for the panel's back bezel. This endeavor reinvigorates the reclaimed materials with versatile material applications and transforms into differentiated brand value, providing eco-minded consumers more options. Coming after the worldwide first UL 3600 circularity certified panel adopted by Acer, this is how AUO continues to realize its zero-waste vision and pursue sustainable product innovations to realize the spirit of green value chain.
