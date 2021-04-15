HSINCHU, Taiwan, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The technology of 5G and AIoT drives the development of various innovative field applications as well as more diverse and smarter human-machine interface. As a leading optoelectronic solutions provider, by leveraging the profound technologies developed over the years, AUO will present a series of cutting-edge sensing technologies deriving from TFT technology in Touch Taiwan this time. For fingerprint scanning and sensing applications, AUO will showcase a TFT optical fingerprint sensor with the world's highest pixel density of up to 1000PPI(*), the unique ultra-thin LTPS TFT optical fingerprint sensor module integrated under OLED panel with ultra-large sensing area, and the LCD panel with three-in-one integrated IC embedded fingerprint recognition, touch and display functions. In the exhibition, visitors can also look into other applications like the new NFC signal sensor and flexible plastic NFC tag fit for electronic equipment in the retail field, high resolution X-ray sensors using a-Si and LTPS (low temperature poly-silicon) process, respectively; and a flexible X-ray sensor for portable X-ray machine. A comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge sensing technologies will be presented to offer highly customized and flexible solutions to meet the application demands of various fields.
Advanced NFC Sensing Technology Facilitating Mobile Payment and Smart Retail
Most of the payment sensors of existing electronic equipment such as POS and KIOSK are separated from the screen, demanding more space as well as different interfaces to receive payment signals and transmit information. By applying the special CIAA (circuit in active area) technology, AUO embeds the sensing component in the back of the panel to transform the screen into an NFC (near field communication) signal sensor, with a sensing distance up to 4cm. This technology already passed EMV3.0 L1 secure payment test. In the future, the electronic equipment carrying this new NFC sensor can transmit information on the screen and sense the payment signal simultaneously, allowing mutual communication between the consumer and the store system through a single interface. In addition, AUO will launch the world's first(*) flexible NFC tag utilizing flexible ultra-LTPS technology. By employing the TFT process with large-area, the tag is beneficial to reduce production cost and increase utilization rate; the tag's flexible nature also makes it especially fit for food or pharmaceutical packaging to effectively prevent counterfeits. The tag can also be used in transit tickets or game cards; users can easily access ticket or activity information by sensing the built-in NFC tag with a smartphone.
TFT Fingerprint Scanning Sensor with Ultra-high Pixel Density
More Rigorous Identity Authentication Achieved by Combination of Heartbeat Detection
As the security control of money flows becomes increasingly strict, identity authentication relying on a single fingerprint reader is no longer sufficient. This time, AUO will present the unique ultra-thin LTPS TFT optical fingerprint sensing module, with a sensing area of up to 2.9-inch, integrated under OLED panel and a 6.4-inch LCD panel incorporating finger recognition, touch and display functions. Besides the application of in-cell touch technology and a three-in-one integrated IC, the 6.4-inch LCD panel breaks through the limits when integrating CMOS image sensor structure to existing panels to offer a large customized sensing area of up to 50mm x 50mm. Both technologies support multi-finger authentication and are exceptionally ideal for financial transactions, as they can substantially improve the security of biometric recognition. In the meantime, AUO will also demonstrate a TFT optical fingerprint sensor with the world's highest pixel density(*) up to 1000PPI, which can not only clearly recognize the fingerprints of delicate newborn baby fingers, but also detect the heartbeat through the slightest grayscale change of fingertip pulse to achieve a more accurate identity authentication and significantly improved security and anti-counterfeiting level.
High-quality Image Created by Novel Lightweight and Drop-proof X-ray Sensor Making Precision Medicine Possible
Strengthening its strategy of medical applications, AUO incorporates the TFT manufacturing advantages to the investment of X-ray sensor. This time, AUO will demonstrate the flexible X-ray sensor featuring lightweight and unbreakable properties, which can substantially enhance product durability and is perfect for portable X-ray machine. This sensor is expected to replace the market dominance position of glass sensors and drive curved X-ray applications used for CT scan and industrial pipe/tube detection. AUO's 17x17-inch X-ray display applies a-Si process and possesses an extremely small pixel size of 100μm and 4302 x 4302 ultra-high resolution image to provide a larger display area with better image quality as well as assist a more accurate diagnosis of signs. Besides the traditional static X-ray used on chest and orthopedic diagnoses, the demands of dynamic and 3D imaging including blood and oral applications are increasing. To meet these demands, AUO releases a 6x6-inch X-ray display achieved by LTPS TFT process to deliver a higher refresh rate and lower image noise and provide a low-dose X-ray solution when it is necessary to take multiple dynamic images.
Focus on Display Technology and Seize the Opportunities of Field Economy with Cutting-edge Sensing Technologies
In addition to demonstrating various applications of innovative technologies, AUO Senior Associate Vice President Mr. Ivan Wu will deliver a speech entitled "Sensing Technology and Application" during 2021 Touch Taiwan to share AUO's experiences of utilizing its display technologies to create a tighter connection of human-machine interface through introducing next-generation sensing technology into application field.
AUO is committed to facilitating industry-academia cooperation and bridging learning and field for years. This time, AUO co-organizes I-Zone, national innovative display zone, in Touch Taiwan and invites domestic industrial, academic and research organizations to present projects including smart display material, component and system full of originality. Besides the cash prize of Invention Award sponsored by AUO, the awardee also has the opportunity to win a summer internship at the company to be engaged in the industrial ecosystem as early as possible, realizing all the new and innovative ideas.
*Based on the available market research information as of April 14, 2021.
AUO photos can be downloaded at the Company's website:
https://auo.com/en-global/Download_Photos
Any use of photographs must cite the source thereof as AU Optronics Corporation.
ABOUT AU OPTRONICS
AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO") is one of the world's leading providers of optoelectronic solutions. Based on its profound R&D and manufacturing experience, AUO offers a full range of display applications and smart solutions integrating software and hardware, and leverages its core expertise to enter new business areas such as solar, smart retail, general health, circular economy and smart manufacturing service. Additionally, AUO has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since 2010. AUO's consolidated net revenues in 2020 were NT$270.96 billion. For more information, please visit AUO.com.
Safe Harbour Notice
AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company"), a global leader of TFT-LCD panels, today announced the above news. Except for statements in respect of historical matters, the statements contained in this Release include "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our management's expectations, projections and beliefs at the time regarding matters including, among other things, future revenues and costs, financial performance, technology changes, capacity, utilization rates, yields, process and geographical diversification, future expansion plans and business strategy. Such forward looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks related to the flat panel display industry, the TFT-LCD market, acceptance of and demand for our products, technological and development risks, competitive factors, and other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2020. In addition, our SEC reports, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F contains other information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information we may provide. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.
For more information, please contact:
Corporate Communication Division
Jessie Lee
Tel: +886-3-5008800 ext 3206
Email : jessie.jc.lee@auo.com
Katie Chen
Tel: +886-3-5008800 ext 3615
Email : katie.chen@auo.com
Media Contact
Katie Chen, AUO, +886 35008800 Ext: 3615, katie.chen@auo.com
Jessie Lee, AUO, +886-3-5008800 3206, jessie.jc.lee@auo.com
SOURCE AUO