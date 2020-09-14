RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recently unveiled their Inc. 5000—an annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. AURA Technologies LLC ranked 125th for all business sectors on the Inc. 5000, largely due to an impressive growth rate of 2933% since 2016.
Anna Bennett, President of AURA explained, "The rate of growth at the company has been squarely based on the exceptional caliber of our team…only bringing in truly skilled individuals has set our company apart and contributed to our growth. The accolades here truly belong to the AURA employees."
The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. AURA, which began in late 2015, began as a two-person operation and has grown to more than 20 with more growth expected.
"We're very pleased with our ranking, especially since it's our first year eligible to participate," exclaimed Douglas Bennett, Founder and CEO of AURA. "But what we're even more proud of is our ranking within our industry… based on the Inc. 5000 we're the fastest-growing Defense Contractor in the Eastern United States and second-fastest-growing Defense R&D company nationwide. This is a prestigious honor and our growth rate proves what we are doing is really working."
AURA joins Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, Oracle, and many other well-known names who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Complete results for 2020, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. AURA Technologies is featured with the top 500 companies in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands now.
"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."
About AURA
AURA Technologies is a collective of Senior Technologists, Scientists, and Business Experts working to solve challenges for US Government interests. AURA has a unique model, with a husband and wife team leading the company together.
AURA is the US Army lead for AI-based intelligent tactical power. They are also the only defense contractor to be awarded funding to develop a digital architecture and system that prints parts on-demand, connecting part designers with defense end-users. AURA's breadth spans many technology areas, including Artificial Intelligence, satellites, tactical LEDs, maintenance and sustainment, and medical devices.
Based out of Raleigh, NC, AURA is an innovator in research and has taken a lead position in key technology areas. AURA has achieved success in all major divisions of the US Department of Defense which includes the US Air Force, Navy, Army, and Marine Corps.
