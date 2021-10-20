LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced that Vehicle Software Intelligence (VSI) from Aurora Labs, the creators of Self-Healing Software that keeps connected, autonomous and electric vehicles safe and secure, has been named "Overall AutoTech Solution of the Year" in the second annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards.
Aurora Labs is pioneering the use of Software Intelligence to solve the challenge of automotive software development. Created using Aurora Labs' Line-Of-Code Intelligence, VSI collects granular and actionable data from complex automotive systems, applying AI to enable software transparency and management. Aurora Labs' VSI solution detects and validates changes in the software lines-of-code for over-the-air (OTA) updates, and analyses dependencies and software behavior to enable predictive software maintenance throughout the vehicle lifecycle. With VSI, car manufacturers can roll out new technologies and services on time and on budget.
Additionally, Aurora Labs' VSI solution is used by automotive engineers in the development process to overcome the complex challenges associated with writing, updating and validating software for the automotive industry. The VSI solution has three distinct products - Auto Detect, Auto Update and Auto Validate. VSI is able to detect and validate changes in the software lines-of-code for OTA updates, and analyze dependencies and software behavior to enable predictive software maintenance throughout the vehicle lifecycle.
"Advancements in the automotive industry and manufacturing are leading to ways of future-proofing our connected cars. We are in an era where software platforms are driving growth and line-of-code malfunctions, either malicious or incidental, are causing major recalls and downtime to vehicles. Aurora Labs' artificial intelligence technology for embedded software, is changing the game," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "Congratulations to Aurora Labs for being our pick for 'Overall AutoTech Solution of the Year' for 2021."
The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,400 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"We are incredibly proud and humbled at the same time by receiving this award. The future of safe, efficient and environmentally-friendly mobility is dependent on the speed and quality of automotive software development. Having transparency into line-of-code behavior based on intelligent software systems will allow auto manufacturers to deliver new software-driven vehicles to the market with confidence," said Zohar Fox, Co-founder and CEO of Aurora Labs.
About AutoTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com
About Aurora Labs
Aurora Labs is pioneering the use of Software Intelligence to solve the challenge of automotive software development. Created using Aurora Labs' Line-Of-Code Intelligence™ technology, the Vehicle Software Intelligence solution provides automotive development teams unique tools to roll out new technologies and services on time and on budget. The Company's products have been adopted on customer platforms around the world, and with a commitment to conform and meet ISO-26262/ASIL-D and ASPICE-L2, will be in vehicles SOP 2023/2024. Aurora Labs, founded in 2016, has raised $34m and has been granted dozens of patents. The Company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Germany, North Macedonia, the US, and Japan.
