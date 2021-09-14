SmartContact by Auscura

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auscura, a leader in automating secure healthcare communication, created SmartContact, a COVID solution that supports organizational compliance with President Biden's federal Covid vaccination and testing mandate. Proof of vaccination or weekly Covid testing, symptom screening, and attestation of compliance with company rules integrate into an inexpensive, intuitive web-based solution.

The ability to retrieve this information at any time protects employers from $14,000 fines associated with non-compliance and negligence lawsuits. SmartContact meets HIPAA privacy standards, OSHA and CDC guidelines, and state laws.

"We have implemented the solution in twenty countries with clients ranging from large and small companies, schools, churches, libraries, and sports teams," says PJ Hussey, COO of Auscura. "Our clients are up and running within two business days."

Auscura is a healthcare intelligence company formed in 2012 with a core competency in automating secure messaging to improve outcomes and enhance the user experience.

