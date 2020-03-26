SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of COVID-19, Ausounds, a premium audio manufacturer, is launching a free five-week virtual music course where students can learn from some of the industry's top musical experts.
Ausounds' music lessons will be appropriate for students at the beginner level and will run Monday through Friday from March 30, 2020 - May 1, 2020.
"We are hoping that parents can take advantage of this course and benefit from using it as a daily class to advance their children's music education while we are all at home during this pandemic," said Marcus Sanchez, CMO of Ausounds. "Music has always been a great connector and we feel fortunate to be able to provide an avenue for learning and meaningful interaction during this difficult time for many."
The 5-week course is being produced in partnership with Chris Vasquez, owner of Sound Life Lessons music academy in Los Angeles, California, and Pensado's Place, a weekly audio show hosted by Grammy-award winning mixing engineer Dave Pensado and industry veteran Herb Trawick.
Guest appearances from celebrities and industry experts, such as Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Frankie J, will be included in the five-week program. The course will range in topics from reading music, to guitar, to piano basics, and beyond.
"We are happy to be able to offer a place where students can learn from some of the industry's top talent," remarked Sanchez. "While it is aimed at students, anyone who has ever been interested in music is welcome to tune in and learn from the best of the best! This is truly an opportunity that people won't find anywhere else, or any other time."
The live virtual lessons will air live every weekday at 12pm PST/ 3pm EST at www.ausounds.com/pages/lil-maestros and on the Ausounds YouTube channel. The full course schedule can be found here.
About Ausounds
Ausounds is a U.S.-based audio manufacturing company that designs accessible headphones and products for music creators and music lovers alike. With a focus on redefining sound, Ausounds' products are crafted using the highest quality materials. The creative minds behind these innovations consistently research the newest technologies in the music industry to incorporate into each product released. To learn more, visit www.ausounds.com.
Media Contact
Samantha Lins
samanthal@lotus823.com
732-212-0823