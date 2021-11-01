AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Praecipio Consulting, a leading IT services and business process management consulting firm based in Austin, TX, has been named by Austin Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Central Texas for 2021. Praecipio Consulting first debuted on this exclusive list in 2017, and this year, the consulting firm ranked #15 in the $10M+ category.
"We are thrilled to have Austin Business Journal include Praecipio Consulting on the Fast 50 list for the fifth consecutive year. It's an honor to be recognized alongside other leaders building amazing companies in Central Texas," said Christian Lane, CEO and Founding Partner of Praecipio Consulting. "The growth Praecipio Consulting has experienced is a testament to our team's ongoing commitment to helping our clients excel at what they do. We are thankful to call Austin home and look forward to a bright future filled with new opportunities to deliver more business value to enterprise clients and contribute to our local community."
Austin continues to have one of the most competitive business markets in the country, and when determining the Fast 50 winners, Austin Business Journal looks at revenue growth for businesses based in Travis, Williamson, Hays, Caldwell, Bastrop and Burnet counties with at least $500,000 in net revenue from 2018 to 2020. Companies on the Fast 50 list are ranked into two groups: those with revenue totaling $500,000 to $9,999,999, and those with $10 million-plus. For a complete list of the Fast 50 2021 winners, visit Austin Business Journal.
About Praecipio Consulting
Praecipio Consulting is a leading business process and technology consulting firm based in Austin, Texas helping organizations successfully achieve their digital transformation goals. Specializing in process frameworks, including Agile, IT Service Management (ITSM), DevOps, and Enterprise Service Management, Praecipio Consulting serves as a strategic partner to industry leaders and organizations of all sizes, optimizing business processes with Atlassian's robust product suite and other category-leading technologies. As an Atlassian Platinum Enterprise Solution Partner, Praecipio Consulting offers integrated business and technology solutions that help clients deliver a delightful customer experience, increase costs savings, and improve business performance. Since establishing an official partnership with Atlassian in 2008, Atlassian has recognized Praecipio Consulting as their Partner of the Year for five of the last six years, including ITSM Partner of the Year in 2018 and Enterprise Services Partner of the Year in 2020.
