Home shopping channel receives award recognizing ethics, sustainability efforts
AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop LC is the recipient for the 2022 Ethics in Business Award, presented by RecognizeGood.
"After adopting the Ethics in Business Awards program 10 years ago, RecognizeGood has been privileged to absorb the perspectives of so many business leaders on treating people with respect, honesty and fairness," says Joel Coffman, Executive Director RecognizeGood. "We all truly learn from each other on those fronts, and the "people practices" absolutely do not only live within a human resources department just like community impacts do not only live within a marketing department. From the top down, organizations like Shop LC are demonstrating proactive, intentional care – there's no patting on the back for a job well done because the work continues, and companies like Shop LC are constantly asking how they can do better."
The Ethics in Business Award considers performance in five criteria – Be Respectful, Be Fair, Be Honest, Strive for Justice, and Embrace Sustainability. Shop LC was nominated in the Large Business category, alongside finalists Netspend and PIMCO.
"It is an honor to receive the Ethics in Business Large Business Award," says Michelle Long, Director of CSR, Shop LC. "The feeling is humbling to be considered a finalist alongside great organizations like Netspend and PIMCO."
Each year, RecognizeGood gathers nominations. Hand-selected students from Concordia University Texas review nominees and vet businesses. After nominees are reviewed, students conduct interviews, scoring each nominee and narrowing the field to three finalists. Each finalist is then interviewed in-person, and students prepare an in-depth review before presenting their findings to an independent selection committee. The committee is comprised of hand-selected Leadership Austin alumni.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
About RecognizeGood
RecognizeGood® is an Austin-based 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides the means for anyone to illuminate, connect with and learn from great examples of goodness. RecognizeGood is a partner and advisor to forward-thinking businesses, an advocate for the employees of those businesses, and an imaginative champion for all nonprofits in our community. With the help of all Central Texans who believe that goodness is an investment in our future, RecognizeGood is building the community we want to see for those who come after us. Since its inspiration in 2007, RecognizeGood has grown to include a variety of unique programs ranging from celebration to education, but the root remains the same – illuminating the GOOD in our community.
Media Contact
Darren Bogus, Shop LC, 5129033021, darren.bogus@shoplc.com
SOURCE Shop LC