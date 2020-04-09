GRAZ, Austria, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- #zoombombing and the global trend of increasing home offices have changed the way we view video conferencing. Video collaboration as a connecting piece has become the most critical enabler in keeping teams and enterprises operational during an accelerating phase into a remote working society. In times when conference IDs and attendants' emails have been unintentionally shared with the public, it is crucial to increase safety and security.
eyeson is providing security by designing important features and drastically reducing ways that users can inadvertently expose their communications - one example being that there is no meeting ID shown. eyeson is strictly browser-based and doesn't require any install or plug-in. eyeson provides a unique safe setup that starts a video meeting service on a random server in leading cloud services providers, which is only running for the duration of the video meeting. The quick-join feature allows the host to invite guests through a unique and cryptic link, generated instantly with a random URL when a meeting is created and expires right after it is over. The quick-join links are disposable and can only be used once. Another advanced feature is the ability to lock rooms, preventing uninvited participants to enter the communication or eavesdrop on it. This feature also prevents users from re-entering without an active invitation even when they had previously been part of the meeting.
eyeson GmbH is a limited liability company that produces innovative smart video collaboration. The Austrian based company was founded by engineers Andreas Kröpfl (CEO) and Michael Wolfgang (CTO). The SaaS (Software as a Service) company is supported by a number of institutional and private investors, including Herbert Gartner, Michael Kuebeck, Hermann Hauser. The company's mission is to provide web-based video conferencing that fully integrates into the everyday life of businesses. eyeson is built on the patented single stream technology to support all video participants' HD video quality independent of the number of participants and low bandwidth conditions. The innovative technology is patented in Austria, Germany, and the U.S. In 2017, the company was named a "cool vendor in unified communications" by Gartner. Earlier this year eyeson's newest project, AHOI, was featured on TechCrunch.