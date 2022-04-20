Investment by AIF further validates Cortica's distinct tech-enabled care model
SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cortica Inc. ("Cortica"), the leading physician-led, coordinated and tech-enabled care model focused on autism and other neurodiverse conditions, received a strategic investment by the Autism Impact Fund (AIF) which will further enable Cortica to bring its "whole-child" medical and behavioral care model to more families across the country. AIF's mission is to revolutionize the status quo for diagnosing, treating, and living with autism through a for-profit venture capital model, and Cortica is the tenth company in which AIF has invested.
"We started Cortica to bring the same level of innovation to neurodevelopmental conditions that I have seen in other areas of medicine, like cardiology or oncology," said Neil Hattangadi, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Cortica. "Autism Impact Fund's strategic investment is an important validation of our mission to design and deliver life changing care—one child, one family, one community at a time," added Dr. Hattangadi.
"Cortica's approach is the ideal model for whole-child value-based care in autism, and their addition to Autism Impact Fund's portfolio creates significant synergies across the ecosystem that we have been building," said Chris Male, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of AIF.
The company integrates the latest medical advances from leading academic medical centers, with behavioral analysis, developmental therapies, and family support, enabled by Axon, Cortica's cutting edge tech backbone for care coordination and data capture.
"Cortica is a point-of-care hub, with a network of centers around the country led by academic pediatric neurologists and other physicians. They have established a platform to bring forward our portfolio technologies with clinical trials and integration with a child's comprehensive program," said Ashok Srinivasan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of AIF. "We are excited to leverage Cortica's dataset, built in collaboration with Amazon Healthlake, combining genetics, metabolomics and long term phenotype data. This long and wide characterization has the potential to transform the standard of care and design of clinical trials," added Dr. Srinivasan.
The company's centers span five states, including California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Texas, with each location led by preeminent neurologists and other physicians. As part of its platform, Cortica is running multiple clinical trials including several with funding from the National Institutes of Health and company sponsors, across neuroimaging, neuromodulation, molecular diagnostics, biotech therapeutics, and digital therapeutics.
The Autism Impact Fund (AIF) seeks to become the investment and innovation arm of the autism community. AIF's mission is to revolutionize the status quo for diagnosing, treating and living with autism, neurodevelopmental disorders, mental health, and other complex chronic conditions. Through a venture capital model, AIF accelerates the development and delivery of emerging technologies, translational science, and innovative services to empower individuals to reach their full potential.
Cortica's mission is to design and deliver life changing care—one child, one family, one community at a time. Cortica was founded to fix the fragmented journey families typically navigate while seeking diagnoses and therapies for their children. The company seamlessly blends neurology, research-based therapies, and technology into comprehensive care programs for the children we serve. Cortica'scoordinated approach leads to best-in-class member satisfaction and empowers families to achieve long-lasting, transformative results.
