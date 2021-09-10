BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AutoAp, Inc., the automotive industry's leading Recalls as a Service (RaaS) company, today announced it has launched its online Partner Portal, giving its integration partners control over their dealership clients' recall setup and operations.
AutoAp launched its Dynamic Recall Management (DRMsm) service in 2015 to help dealerships better manage automotive safety recalls. AutoAp often integrates with other companies' online offerings.
"Our integration partners provide an excellent conduit between our services and thousands of auto dealer users," said Mark Paul, CEO of AutoAp. "Providing an online Partner Portal simplifies the integration process and gives our partners more control over how they interact with their dealer clients. It's a win for everyone, from AutoAp to our integration partners and especially – although it's 'behind the scenes' – their dealer clients."
AutoAp's software provides an automated system that gives dealers real-time intelligence into vehicles with open safety recalls. According to AutoAp research, more than 20 percent of all vehicles on the road have at least one open safety recall. Many recalls have a delay from announcement by the manufacturer to publishing by the National Highway Transportation Administration (NHTSA) with many being delayed for months. In addition, an AutoAp review of the NHTSA data in 2014 found an error rate of nearly 30 percent. These errors persist, even today.
"AutoAp has been a key partner for Rapid Recon and our dealer clients," said Dennis McGinn, President and CEO of Rapid Recon. "The addition of the online Partner Portal simplifies our efforts to support dealers with even faster integration and turn-around time for recall service requests using AutoAp's industry leading software services."
In addition to using AutoAp's DRM service, AutoAp clients can make more profitable acquisition decisions, obtain on-demand insights into financial and liability impacts safety recalls have on their operations and generate additional revenue from their customers' vehicles.
The online Partner Portal allows integration partners real-time access to their partner dealer's stores, allows them to manage their clients by groups and individual stores, provides in-depth reporting capabilities and allows partners administrative capabilities to manage dealer recall notifications, and more.
"Auto retailers who rely on manual processes to track recalls are leaving themselves exposed to liability by potentially selling a vehicle with an open recall," Paul said. "In addition, they are leaving service revenue opportunities on the table by not automating their safety recall management process. Whether it's directly through AutoAp or with one of our integration partners, dealers who automate their recall processes can limit liability and drive more revenue."
