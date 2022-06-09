Company makes list for the second time, recognized for commitment to its people
DETROIT , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autobooks, the emerging leader in providing small business banking services for financial institutions, today announced the company has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Fintech by American Banker.
This annual survey and awards program is designed to recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry.
Autobooks has been recognized for its ongoing investment in its most valuable asset: its people. The fintech has built an engaging company culture that prioritizes collaboration and celebrates success. In addition, Autobooks has developed a strong benefit package that includes generous retirement and health plans, helping the company attract and retain an exceptionally talented team.
"Autobooks exists because there is an underserved need in the market. SMBs prefer simple, bundled solutions from a provider they know and trust… their bank. Banks in turn, are increasingly looking to Fintechs to help deliver product innovations. The challenge is, very few people understand how to effectively navigate this complex, regulated industry and we've been lucky to make a home for many of them here at Autobooks" said Steve Robert, CEO of Autobooks. "If you're not inspired by the work you're doing or your career isn't advancing fast enough – come join us, we can provide a collaborate environment where you can learn, teach, and put your fingerprints on meaningful, challenging work!"
Autobooks has experienced explosive growth this past year – increasing banking clients by 6X to over 800 deployments, while doubling headcount to over 140 employees in 24 States plus Canada.
American Banker's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group. This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.
A list of all 50 winners can be found at https://www.americanbanker.com/list/best-places-to-work-in-fintech-2022.
For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit http://www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.
About Autobooks:
Detroit-based Autobooks is a provider of small business banking solutions that make it easier to get paid, manage cash flow, and automate accounting. Through Autobooks, financial institutions can provide essential back-office tools to better serve small and micro-businesses, directly within their existing digital banking channels.
To learn more, ask your technology provider about Autobooks or visit http://www.autobooks.co.
