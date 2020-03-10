SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADSK) today announced Autodesk Construction Cloud™ is gaining traction with owners, general contractors and subcontractors across the construction industry. Since launching in November 2019, Autodesk Construction Cloud has seen significant growth as well as a robust expansion of the Autodesk Construction Solutions global team.
Autodesk Construction Cloud combines advanced technology, a unique builders network and predictive insights to connect people and data across the entire building lifecycle. The portfolio of software and services brings together Assemble, BIM 360, BuildingConnected and PlanGrid, and with Autodesk's established design authoring tools, connects headquarters, office and field teams to increase collaboration and productivity.
Recent milestones and growth of Autodesk Construction Cloud include:
- Autodesk Construction Cloud's builders network, powered by BuildingConnected, now has over one million users, making it the industry's largest network of owners, designers, builders and trades, enabling each to connect with the right partners and projects.
- BuildingConnected's preconstruction platform now manages an estimated $56 billion worth of project bids each month, with 15 of the top 20 ENR-ranked general contractors using BuildingConnected to manage bidding.
- PlanGrid, Autodesk's field collaboration technology, is now used on nearly two million projects around the globe. Coupled with BIM 360, more than 1.5 billion drawings are now in Autodesk Construction Cloud.
- BIM 360's machine learning technology Construction IQ is now used monthly by nearly 12,000 project leaders, demonstrating accelerating adoption of Autodesk's predictive insights to identify, prevent and manage risk. Also, Construction IQ was recognized today by Fast Company, with Autodesk ranked as among the Most Innovative Companies of 2020 for the machine learning's contribution to construction.
- Model conditioning and 3D quantification tool Assemble has had more than 85,000 models uploaded in the last year, revealing that contractors are increasingly turning to Assemble for model-based workflows.
"Our customers are continuing to see strong benefits from our best-in-class solutions working together to improve efficiency, increase margins and reduce risk for the construction industry," said Jim Lynch, vice president and general manager, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Autodesk is a trusted partner to more than 300 of the top ENR-ranked general contractors who use at least one Autodesk Construction Cloud product, and many of them are interested in adopting products across the entire portfolio. It's truly accelerated our growth."
Autodesk Construction Solutions' global team has experienced significant growth in support of customer demand, adding almost 100 new international employees in the last 12 months in countries such as Australia, China, Singapore, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Israel and the UK.
The company is also boosting its visibility in the market with the addition of several industry leaders to the team. Most recently, "Queen of Prefab" Amy Marks joined Autodesk as head of industrialized construction, industry strategist and evangelist, Autodesk Construction Solutions. Marks joins Dustin DeVan, previously founder and CEO of BuildingConnected and now industry strategist and evangelist, to support the growing momentum for Autodesk Construction Cloud. Together, Marks and DeVan provide deep expertise in the construction industry and will work to advance Autodesk's mission to help make building more predictable, safe and sustainable.
"We're consistently hearing from customers and leaders they believe in our vision for the construction industry, trust our strength in design and welcome the expanded support we're providing with the growth of our team," continued Lynch. "We continue to deliver powerful and integrated technology that is changing the way teams communicate and operate, and empowers designers, contractors and owners to meet the world's rapidly expanding construction needs. This year is going to be exciting."
About Autodesk
Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.
Safe Harbor Statement
We may make statements regarding planned or future development efforts for our existing or new products and services. We wish to caution you that such statements reflect our current expectations, estimates and assumptions based on factors currently known to us and that actual events or results could differ materially. These statements are not intended to be a promise or guarantee of future delivery of products, services or features but merely reflect our current plans, which may change. Purchasing decisions should not be made based upon reliance on these statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist or change after the date on which they were made.
Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, Autodesk Construction Cloud, Assemble, BIM 360, BuildingConnected and PlanGrid are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © 2020 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.