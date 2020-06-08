SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 3:00PM., Pacific Time, will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19. Consistent with Autodesk's previous notification, the virtual meeting will take place only at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ADSK2020 and stockholders will have the opportunity to listen to the meeting, submit questions, and vote online.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders as of the close of business on April 22, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting.
Stockholders can participate in the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ADSK2020 and entering the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice of internet availability previously received by stockholders. Stockholders may vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website.
All stockholders are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card, voting instruction form and notice of internet availability that were previously distributed already reflect the possibility of a change in meeting format and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have previously sent in proxies, or voted via telephone or by internet, do not need to take any further action. For more information, please call Autodesk Investor Relations at 415-507-6373.
