BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights[1]
- Net Revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were RMB2,313.3 million ($327.4 million), in line with the Company's guidance.
- Online Marketplace and Others Revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were RMB540.2 million ($76.5 million), which contributed to 23.4% of total revenues, compared to 17.0% in the corresponding period of 2019. Data Products in the online marketplace and other business achieved revenue growth of close to 70% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2020.
- Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB824.5 million ($116.7 million), compared to RMB801.9 million for the corresponding period of 2019.
- Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP)[2] in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB881.0 million ($124.7 million), compared to RMB855.4 million for the corresponding period of 2019.
Mr. Min Lu, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "Autohome is making steady strides in building an open and diversified automotive ecosystem with its unique product matrix and ongoing innovations. To support OEMs' digital transformation, we expanded our offerings beyond project-based services, with annual performance-based comprehensive marketing solutions now available, helping our automaker partners plan and carry out their marketing campaigns more efficiently. Our data products also continued their strong growth momentum on the back of proven effectiveness and further product optimization. Looking forward, we remain focused on expanding the breadth and depth of our offerings while providing customers with highly efficient intelligent services that provide even further value to the automotive industry."
Mr. Jun Zou, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "Our second-quarter results reflected solid progress in executing our key growth strategy. Data products together with auto-financing and transaction businesses, achieved double-digit revenue growth, contributing to strong year-over-year growth of 38% in the online marketplace and others revenues. Core businesses also registered sequential improvements, which indicate the gradual recovery of the auto market. Meanwhile, net margin for the quarter improved on a year-over-year basis as we remained committed to enhancing operating efficiency across the platform. We will continue to explore new growth opportunities while keeping a disciplined cost structure, in order to deliver positive returns for our shareholders in the long run."
Unaudited Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were RMB2,313.3 million ($327.4 million), compared to RMB2,309.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Media services revenues were RMB932.1 million ($131.9 million), compared to RMB1,028.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019. The decline was primarily due to the decrease in average revenue per automaker advertiser.
- Leads generation services revenues were RMB841.0 million ($119.0 million), compared to RMB888.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019. The decline was primarily due to the decrease in the number of paying dealers.
- Online marketplace and others revenues increased by 37.8% to RMB540.2 million ($76.5 million) from RMB391.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019. The increase was driven by data products as well as auto-financing and transaction businesses.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was RMB265.2 million ($37.5 million), compared to RMB263.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019. In addition, cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB6.2 million ($0.9 million) during the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.1 million for the corresponding period of 2019.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were RMB1,281.3 million ($181.4 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,335.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB872.4 million ($123.5 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB892.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2020 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB9.3 million ($1.3 million), compared to RMB12.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB82.5 million ($11.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB81.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB15.2 million ($2.1 million), relatively flat compared to the corresponding period of 2019.
- Product development expenses were RMB326.4 million ($46.2 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB360.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Product development expenses for the second quarter of 2020 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB24.8 million ($3.5 million), compared to RMB20.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Operating Profit
Operating profit was RMB870.7 million ($123.2 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB835.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was RMB174.4 million ($24.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB147.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Net Income Attributable to Autohome Inc. and EPS
Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. was RMB824.5 million ($116.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB801.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share/per ADS or "EPS" were RMB6.92 ($0.98) and RMB6.89 ($0.97), respectively, compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB6.77 and RMB6.70, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2019.
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS
Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP) was RMB881.0 million ($124.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB855.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB7.39 ($1.05) and RMB7.36 ($1.04), respectively, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB7.22 and RMB7.15, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2019.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB13.0 billion ($1,843.9 million). Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB465.7 million ($65.9 million).
Employees
The Company had 4,006 employees as of June 30, 2020.
Business Outlook
Autohome currently expects to generate net revenues in the range of RMB2,240 million ($317.1 million) to RMB2,280 million ($322.7 million) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and its operating conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as a result of uncertainties surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
About Autohome Inc.
Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to enhance the car-buying and ownership experience for auto consumers in China. Autohome provides original generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Autohome's business outlook, Autohome's strategic and operational plans and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Autohome may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Autohome's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Autohome's goals and strategies; Autohome's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online automobile advertising market in China; Autohome's ability to attract and retain users and advertisers and further enhance its brand recognition; Autohome's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; competition in the online automobile advertising industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Autohome's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Autohome does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement net income presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc., Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions. We define Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. before income tax expense/(benefit), depreciation expenses of property and equipment and amortization expenses of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, in addition to net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand our operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess our core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
AUTOHOME INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amount in thousands, except per share data)
For three months ended June 30,
For six months ended June 30,
2019
2020
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net revenues:
Media services
1,028,308
932,078
131,927
1,671,543
1,498,388
212,083
Leads generation services
888,799
841,020
119,039
1,622,886
1,511,479
213,936
Online marketplace and others
391,855
540,170
76,456
626,461
850,030
120,314
Total net revenues
2,308,962
2,313,268
327,422
3,920,890
3,859,897
546,333
Cost of revenues
(263,630)
(265,217)
(37,539)
(448,084)
(443,079)
(62,714)
Gross profit
2,045,332
2,048,051
289,883
3,472,806
3,416,818
483,619
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
(892,901)
(872,426)
(123,484)
(1,402,625)
(1,396,647)
(197,683)
General and administrative
(81,807)
(82,482)
(11,675)
(149,565)
(171,634)
(24,293)
Product development
(360,603)
(326,385)
(46,197)
(629,176)
(618,323)
(87,518)
Total operating expenses
(1,335,311)
(1,281,293)
(181,356)
(2,181,366)
(2,186,604)
(309,494)
Other income, net
125,239
103,991
14,719
201,277
226,462
32,054
Operating profit
835,260
870,749
123,246
1,492,717
1,456,676
206,179
Interest income
114,206
128,869
18,240
228,427
266,260
37,687
Loss from equity method
(89)
(360)
(51)
(1,671)
(1,815)
(257)
Fair value change of other non-
-
-
-
(4,026)
(9,116)
(1,290)
Income before income taxes
949,377
999,258
141,435
1,715,447
1,712,005
242,319
Income tax expense
(147,285)
(174,430)
(24,689)
(266,810)
(299,914)
(42,450)
Net income
802,092
824,828
116,746
1,448,637
1,412,091
199,869
Net income attributable to
(213)
(351)
(50)
(449)
(435)
(62)
Net income attributable to
801,879
824,477
116,696
1,448,188
1,411,656
199,807
Earnings per share for
Basic
6.77
6.92
0.98
12.24
11.85
1.68
Diluted
6.70
6.89
0.97
12.12
11.79
1.67
Weighted average shares used to compute
Basic
118,463,582
119,160,448
119,160,448
118,347,380
119,114,768
119,114,768
Diluted
119,632,344
119,746,398
119,746,398
119,494,603
119,696,812
119,696,812
AUTOHOME INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS
(Amount in thousands, except per share data)
For three months ended June 30,
For six months ended June 30,
2019
2020
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income attributable to
801,879
824,477
116,696
1,448,188
1,411,656
199,807
Plus: income tax expense
147,285
174,430
24,689
266,810
299,914
42,450
Plus: depreciation of property and
25,681
38,289
5,419
51,007
70,694
10,006
Plus: amortization of intangible
2,917
2,921
413
5,834
6,151
871
EBITDA
977,762
1,040,117
147,217
1,771,839
1,788,415
253,134
Plus: share-based compensation
52,397
55,420
7,844
105,584
113,277
16,033
Adjusted EBITDA
1,030,159
1,095,537
155,061
1,877,423
1,901,692
269,167
Net income attributable to
801,879
824,477
116,696
1,448,188
1,411,656
199,807
Plus: amortization of acquired
1,139
1,139
161
2,278
2,278
322
Plus: share-based compensation
52,397
55,420
7,844
105,584
113,277
16,033
Adjusted net income
855,415
881,036
124,701
1,556,050
1,527,211
216,162
Non-GAAP earnings per share
Basic
7.22
7.39
1.05
13.15
12.82
1.81
Diluted
7.15
7.36
1.04
13.02
12.76
1.81
Weighted average shares used
Basic
118,463,582
119,160,448
119,160,448
118,347,380
119,114,768
119,114,768
Diluted
119,632,344
119,746,398
119,746,398
119,494,603
119,696,812
119,696,812
AUTOHOME INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Amount in thousands, except as noted)
As of December 31,
As of June 30,
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,988,298
2,004,278
283,687
Short-term investments
10,806,812
11,022,952
1,560,198
Accounts receivable, net
3,231,486
2,967,765
420,060
Amounts due from related parties,
29,501
36,877
5,220
Prepaid expenses and other current
302,285
517,357
73,227
Total current assets
16,358,382
16,549,229
2,342,392
Non-current assets
Restricted cash, non-current
5,200
5,200
736
Property and equipment, net
281,773
359,799
50,926
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
1,532,024
1,526,772
216,101
Long-term investments
71,664
69,849
9,886
Deferred tax assets
27,782
27,782
3,932
Other non-current assets
879,040
1,093,914
154,833
Total non-current assets
2,797,483
3,083,316
436,414
Total assets
19,155,865
19,632,545
2,778,806
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accrued expenses and other payables
2,417,438
2,149,244
304,206
Advance from customers
95,636
91,175
12,905
Deferred revenue
1,370,953
1,084,236
153,464
Income tax payable
45,489
118,349
16,751
Amounts due to related parties
36,387
46,538
6,587
Total current liabilities
3,965,903
3,489,542
493,913
Non-current liabilities
Other liabilities
45,534
106,128
15,021
Deferred tax liabilities
538,487
495,697
70,161
Total non-current liabilities
584,021
601,825
85,182
Total liabilities
4,549,924
4,091,367
579,095
Equity
Total Autohome Inc. shareholders'
14,629,097
15,563,899
2,202,927
Noncontrolling interests
(23,156)
(22,721)
(3,216)
Total equity
14,605,941
15,541,178
2,199,711
Total liabilities and equity
19,155,865
19,632,545
2,778,806