New brand features elevated user experience while creating a new training platform for marketing automation technologists using Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Adobe Marketo.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taking marketing automation consulting and training to the next level with a focus on the user experience, Automate 2 Revenue is now Automate 2 Inspire as of May 20, 2022. "The goal of this rebrand is to facilitate a thought leadership discussion around the user experience and thereby impacting revenue as a result."
"We want to inspire our customers and our customers' customers to act through inspired user experiences that invoke a desired response. Thus, our team of seasoned marketing automation consultants are committed to creating user experiences that invoke this action at the right time" states Kimberly Prescott, Chief Executive Officer of Automate 2 Inspire,
In addition to building a user experience focused consulting practice, Automate 2 Inspire will be launching a training portal in the fall of 2022 to enable current and future consultants around the world to become educated on key issues, topics and common learning struggles within the marketing technology field. Automate 2 Inspire will lean into a vision the CEO, Kimberly Prescott has had for more than seven years. While the platform is well under way, more details will be presented as they become available.
For more details visit the new website at http://www.automate2inspire.com or email kprescott@automate2inspire.com directly.
About Automate 2 Inspire
Automate 2 Inspire, formerly Automate 2 Revenue, was created in 2018 to support global clients in marketing automation technology with a focus on Salesforce, Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Adobe Marketo. The team was founded upon a discipline and rigor found in the military with a balance in empathy and user experience. Today, the team builds on that successful history with a forward-looking emphasis on the user experience. Automate 2 Inspire plans to elevate the success of the past and present with a new vision and mission: to give back by providing a training platform for marketing automation consultants worldwide emphasizing this rigor, discipline, and empathy while creating exemplary user experiences. The Automate 2 Inspire training platform will launch in fall of 2022.
