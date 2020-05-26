DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated 3D Printing Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automated 3D printing market is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 38.5% despite the COVID-19 impact.
In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030.
Highlighted with 84 tables and 76 figures, this 166-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automated 3D printing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automated 3D printing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Hardware
- 3D Printers
- Robots
- Other Hardware
Software
- Deployment & Integration
- Support & Maintenance
Service
Based on printing material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Automated Polymer AM
- Automated Metal AM
- Other Automated AM
Based on process, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Material Handling
- Automated Production
- Part Handling
- Post Processing
- Multiprocessing
Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare
- Consumer Goods & Electronics
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Power & Energy
- Other Verticals
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Offering, Process, and Industrial Vertical over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global automated 3D printing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
- 3D Systems Corporation
- Arcam AB
- Desktop Metal
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- ExOne Co.
- FlashForge Corporation
- Formlabs Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard Inc.
- Leapfrog Automated 3D Printing
- Markforged
- Materialise NV
- Mcor Technologies Ltd.
- Printrbot
- Proto Labs Inc.
- Robo 3D
- Shining 3D
- SLM Solutions Group AG
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Tiertime Corporation
- Tinkerine Studios Ltd.
- Ultimaker BV
- XYZprinting Inc.
- Zortrax
