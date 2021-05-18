CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automated Business Designs, developers of Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing and recruiting software, have partnered with Sense to bring the twin powers of AI and automation to the staffing and recruiting industry. The new partnership automates communication and increases candidate engagement, while helping lower costs, protect revenue, and grow business.
The Sense integration within Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing and recruiting software automates outreach to candidates and contacts directly from the Ultra-Staff EDGE database. The integration brings staffing companies' automation through email and two-way text messaging, AI-powered ChatBots, Net Promoter Score (NPS) surveys, and referrals. Ultra-Staff EDGE users now have the power of creating personalized journeys throughout the funnel when communicating with candidates and contacts. The Sense Chatbot also brings a game changing feature to Ultra-Staff EDGE users by providing 24/7 conversational AI assistance that allows a ChatBot to respond to candidates and screen them for jobs.
"We are ecstatic to introduce our new partnership with Sense," stated Terri Roeslmeier, President and CEO of Automated Business Designs. "Current recruiting processes can be expensive and ineffective at times. Adding automation and AI into the mix will help eliminate the challenges faced with candidate engagement, finding the right candidates, and time spent on manual tasks versus placing candidates."
In addition to bringing the power of automation and AI to Ultra-Staff EDGE users, they will also have the ability to send instant single and broadcast two-way text messages right from a fly-out menu in Ultra-Staff EDGE. The color-coded conversation gives users the ability to view automated messages being sent and also instant text messages. One of the best parts of the entire integration though is that all conversations through Sense are automatically logged in the Ultra-Staff EDGE candidate and contact activity notes. This includes surveys sent, ChatBot conversations, email and text message communication, and more.
"This strategic partnership with Automated Business Designs will combine the forces of Ultra-Staff EDGE and our Sense platform to continue to deliver best-in-class solutions for the recruiting and staffing industries," said Anil Dharni, CEO and co-founder of Sense. "Our highly personalized approach to talent acquisition will be bolstered by the cutting-edge technology solutions from ABD."
The Ultra-Staff EDGE/Sense integration sets the stage to address the current challenges that staffing and recruiting companies face with high drop-off rates, retention, ghosting, excessive manual work, and not taking full advantage of your current database of candidates. By eliminating these challenges, recruiters can focus on the core of what they do, placing the best candidates.
About Automated Business Designs
Automated Business Designs (ABD) develops the staffing and recruiting software solution, Ultra-Staff EDGE. Designed for temporary, direct hire, and medical staffing, Ultra-Staff EDGE allows you to seamlessly stay connected with clients and candidates through a robust all-in-one solution that includes front and back office, web portals, mobile, data analytics, shift scheduling, and a labor dispatch module.
ABD has been servicing the staffing industry for 38 years and is an active member of the American Staffing Association (ASA), National Association of Personnel Services (NAPS), Wisconsin Association of Staffing Services (WASS), New York Staffing Association (NYSA), Alabama Staffing Association (ALSA), and board member status in the Illinois Search and Staffing Association (ISSA). Visit http://www.abd.net to learn more.
About Sense
Sense is the leading smart talent engagement and communication platform for recruiting that enables staffing agencies and recruiters to personalize their interactions with talent at every stage of the employment cycle. Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs with deep expertise in staffing and software, Sense is an enterprise-ready solution that provides a system of engagement for staffing agencies. More than 400 customers across industries trust Sense and its solutions are fully integrated with leading ATS platforms and top staffing agencies across the U.S., including Adecco and Apex Systems. Sense ranks #1 on G2 in the Candidate Relationship Management Software category. Based in San Francisco, Sense has raised capital from GV, Accel, Khosla Ventures, Signia Ventures, and IDG SF.
Media Contact
Jennifer Roeslmeier, Automated Business Designs, Inc., +1 847-671-3303 Ext: 507, Jennifer.Roeslmeier@abd.net
Terri Roeslmeier, Automated Business Designs, Inc., 800-944-4223 200, tar@abd.net
SOURCE Automated Business Designs, Inc.