CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automated Business Designs (ABD), developers of Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing and recruiting software, was named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2021. This prestigious honor is the sixth consecutive year that ABD has been recognized by the Chicago Best and Brightest Program.
The Best and Brightest Program honors companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach. An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry, based on key measures in various categories. With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standard. Organizations must complete a rigorous application demonstrating their employees are provided with the resources and support for both professional and personal success. Additionally, organizations are judged by confidential employee responses.
ABD exceeded the regional median score in several categories including Compensation, Benefits, and Employee Solutions; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; and Community Initiatives. ABD's nomination included details of their comprehensive benefits package, which includes 100% Blue Cross Blue Shield healthcare coverage and a generous 401K company match. Both professional and personal employee education were also highlighted in the nomination. Optional weekly educational training sessions are held for all employees that allow team members to take a deeper dive into the products ABD offers. Annually, the leadership team also invites a licensed financial advisor to conduct a session on managing 401K retirement plans to help employees plan for their future.
ABD's nomination additionally addressed initiatives taken during the national pandemic emergency to ensure employee wellness, happiness, and ease of transitioning to a work at home environment. In March of 2020, the leadership team quickly implemented a plan for employees to work remotely in order to keep everybody and their families safe. The team went home equipped with a new phone app to make calls and Microsoft Teams so employees can easily interact with one another through chat, screen share, video conferencing, and more. Additional healthcare benefits were also offered to employees that comprised of COVID-19 tests, visits, treatment, and counseling for those battling with mental health.
"We are extremely proud to be named a 2021 Chicago's Best and Brightest Company to Work For, especially after this past year," said Terri Roeslmeier, President and CEO of Automated Business Designs. "2020 was a challenging year for everyone. We were proud to be a company with zero furloughs or layoffs and strived to do everything we could to ensure employee happiness, safety, and well-being."
ABD's superb company culture was additionally highlighted in the application. Even during the past year, team comradery was kept strong through virtual parties, happy hours, and quarterly company-wide meetings. Employee achievements, both professional and personal, didn't go unnoticed either. Whether it was a work accomplishment or a personal celebration, such as a birthday, all achievements were recognized. A special video highlighting each employee was even created during one of the quarterly meetings. Lastly, community initiatives are a big part of the company culture. Annually, ABD sponsors a dinner for the homeless and a walk that supports a scholarship program to help high school girls in financial need. The company also matches donations for employee causes and helps bring awareness to causes employees are passionate about.
"Being named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest companies is truly an honor and something the entire company takes great pride in having received," said Mary Hauck, Systems Engineer at Automated Business Designs. "In technology, the work is fast paced and time always seems to be looking ahead, but the company culture and team at Automated Business Designs always makes sure to slow the clock down and take the time for celebration, being together (even if it is virtually), and always remembering that there are those that need our assistance in our community."
Automated Business Designs was recognized on July 22nd during the Virtual Chicago's Best and Brightest Awards Ceremony, hosted by Rob Hart, Anchor and Reporter with WBBM Newsradio.
To learn more about Automated Business Designs and Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing software, visit https://www.abd.net.
Details about the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program are available at https://thebestandbrightest.com/.
About Automated Business Designs
Automated Business Designs (ABD) develops the staffing and recruiting software solution, Ultra-Staff EDGE. Designed for temporary, direct hire, and medical staffing, Ultra-Staff EDGE allows you to seamlessly stay connected with clients and candidates through a robust all-in-one solution that includes front and back office, web portals, onboarding, mobile, data analytics, scheduling, and a labor dispatch module. ABD has been servicing the staffing industry for 38 years and is an active member of the American Staffing Association (ASA), National Association of Personnel Services (NAPS), Wisconsin Association of Staffing Services (WASS), New York Staffing Association (NYSA), Alabama Staffing Association (ALSA), and board member status in the Illinois Search and Staffing Association (ISSA). Visit http://www.abd.net to learn more.
