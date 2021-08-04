CHICAGO, August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automated Business Designs, developers of Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing and recruiting software, have partnered with Brink's Money Paycard to bring a fully integrated
paycard staffing software solution to the industry. The paycard integration in Ultra-Staff EDGE helps staffing companies simplify the payroll process and manage direct deposits onto an employee's paycard.
In Ultra-Staff EDGE users have the ability to manage essential paycard tasks without leaving the software. This includes the ability to enroll employees into the Brink's Money Paycard Program, verify employee identification, perform account status checks, instantly load and defer funds, and void transactions. Instant and deferred fund loading can even be done in batch to expediate the payroll process. Hundreds of paycards can be funded in a matter of minutes, and in some cases, seconds depending on the number of paycards being funded at once.
Both Ultra-Staff EDGE Front Office and Ultra-Staff EDGE Back Office work together to complete a successful payroll cycle. All candidates can be enrolled and verified right from the candidate profile in Ultra-Staff EDGE Front Office. Paycard status checks, funding, and transaction voiding are all completed in Ultra-Staff EDGE Back Office. Special reporting tools are also available in Ultra-Staff EDGE Back Office to help manage transactions being made, including a Funds Audit Report and a Paycard Funding Report.
"We are eager to introduce our partnership with Brink's Money Paycard to the staffing industry," said Terri Roeslmeier, President and CEO of Automated Business Designs. "Funding paycards has never been so streamlined, intuitive, and quick. This integration is a must-have if you pay employees utilizing a paycard program."
The Brink's Money Paycard Program offers many benefits for both employees and employers. For employers, the program helps you save on payroll costs by eliminating the costs associated with paper checks, gives employers a convenient way to enroll and instantly pay employees, and offers end-to-end program management. Employees also receive the benefit of receiving instant direct deposits, the ability to withdraw cash at any time, and the capability to manage money on the go using the Brink's Money Paycard Mobile app.
"As a staffing business owner, you have to compete in a more digital fashion than ever before," Jonathan Ginsberg, Head of Sales at Brink's Money said. "We're bringing the convenience of data integration closer to staffing clients and employees, that means that clients can complete a payroll cycle quicker and easier than ever before"
The Ultra-Staff EDGE and Brink's paycard integration sets a new bar for current paycard programs with its simplicity, ease of managing the payroll cycle, and streamlined approach. This coupled with the employer and employee benefits of using the Brink's Money Paycard Program makes for an unbeatable combination.
About Automated Business Designs
Automated Business Designs (ABD) develops the staffing and recruiting software solution, Ultra-Staff EDGE. Designed for temporary, direct hire, and medical staffing, Ultra-Staff EDGE allows you to seamlessly stay connected with clients and candidates through a robust all-in-one solution that includes front and back office, web portals, mobile, data analytics, shift scheduling, and a labor dispatch module.
ABD has been servicing the staffing industry for 38 years and is an active member of the American Staffing Association (ASA), National Association of Personnel Services (NAPS), Wisconsin Association of Staffing Services (WASS), New York Staffing Association (NYSA), Alabama Staffing Association (ALSA), and board member status in the Illinois Search and Staffing Association (ISSA). Visit http://www.abd.net to learn more.
About Brink's Money Paycard
Brink's Money brings you the Brink's Money Paycard, a flexible solution for a paperless payroll. Intended to help you cut fewer checks, the Brink's Money Paycard allows you to have better control and easily distribute funds to your employees. Lost, stolen, misrouted, and uncashed paper checks can take their toll on the bottom line of your business. With this program, you can move away from paper and pay your employees without breaking the bank. Give employees without access to traditional banking a way to receive direct deposit and help them become a part of the digital economy.
