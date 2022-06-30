Staffing and recruiting software provider wins distinguished company culture award.
Chicago, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automated Business Designs (ABD), developers of Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing and recruiting software, was named a Chicago Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in 2022. This distinguished honor is the seventh consecutive year that ABD has been recognized by the Chicago Best and Brightest Program.
The Best and Brightest Program honors companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach. An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry, based on key measures in various categories. With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. Organizations must complete a rigorous application demonstrating their employees are provided with the resources and support for both professional and personal success. Additionally, organizations are judged by confidential employee responses.
ABD exceeded the regional median score in several categories including Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; Teamwork & Cooperation; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Communications and Shared Vision; Recruitment and Selection; and Employee Enrichment, Engagement, and Retention. ABD's nomination included details of their comprehensive benefits package, which includes 100% Blue Cross Blue Shield healthcare coverage and a generous 401K company match. It also highlighted how the company culture remained vibrant, even through challenging circumstances that rose with the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the biggest changes that were made to the company culture was implementing a hybrid work schedule. Before the pandemic, the company worked in the office 5 days a week, so transitioning to a permanent hybrid work model was something that hadn't been done before. The hybrid schedule has boosted employee morale, improved the employee experience through a more flexible work schedule, and still allows for in-person camaraderie and collaboration. ABD's state-of-the-art office offers special tools for in-person collaboration, including hello chairs, dry-erase walls, and a huddle room for brainstorming ideas.
"This past year brought a lot of positive change, including changing the way we work," said Terri Roeslmeier, President and CEO at Automated Business Designs. "We will be celebrating our 40th anniversary this year and the growth and success of the company all begins with the exceptional team we have at ABD. We want to do everything we can to ensure they are happy, fulfilled, and enjoy the environment in which they work every day."
ABD's nomination also highlighted the recognition of employee achievements, both professional and personal. Whether it is a work accomplishment or a personal celebration, such as a birthday, all achievements are recognized. The ABD team also likes to have fun along the way. One of ABD's favorite traditions is the annual March Madness office pool that includes friendly smack talk, pizza parties, and a grand prize for the winner.
"Our teams are dedicated to supporting our customers and often go above and beyond to make sure the customers have a positive experience," commented Michelle White, Director of Customer Success at Automated Business Designs. "We like to balance out that hard work and focus with ensuring our employees have time offline to disconnect and enjoy their time away from their desk. It's such a great environment to thrive in not only professionally but personally as well!"
Community initiatives are also a big part of the company culture. Annually, ABD sponsors a dinner for the homeless and a walk that supports a scholarship program to help high school girls in financial need. This past year the ABD team also made cards for the elderly, put together activity packs for children at a local hospital in Chicago, and supported a local Baby Shower Drive.
Automated Business Designs will be recognized on July 14th during the Virtual Chicago's Best and Brightest Awards Ceremony.
To learn more about Automated Business Designs and Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing software, visit https://www.abd.net.
Details about the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program are available at https://thebestandbrightest.com/.
About Automated Business Designs
Automated Business Designs (ABD) develops the staffing and recruiting software solution, Ultra-Staff EDGE. Designed for temporary, direct hire, and medical staffing, Ultra-Staff EDGE allows you to seamlessly stay connected with clients and candidates through a robust all-in-one solution that includes front and back office, web portals, onboarding, mobile, data analytics, scheduling, and a labor dispatch module. ABD has been servicing the staffing industry for 39 years and is an active member of the American Staffing Association (ASA), National Association of Personnel Services (NAPS), Wisconsin Association of Staffing Services (WASS), New York Staffing Association (NYSA), TempNet Staffing Association, and board member status in the Illinois Search and Staffing Association (ISSA). Visit http://www.abd.net to learn more.
Media Contact
Jennifer Roeslmeier, Automated Business Designs, 1 8476713303, jennifer.roeslmeier@abd.net
SOURCE Automated Business Designs