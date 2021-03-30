SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advisor Armor is proud to release Applet Version 1.8 which provides customizable cybersecurity policy enforcement across unlimited endpoints including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices under a single user license. This novel software scans, notifies, and reports policy conformance in real-time.
"Many companies have written detailed and descriptive cybersecurity policies but often struggle with enforcement - in particular across multiple electronic devices. This issue has further magnified during the Pandemic as employees work from home or in a distributed fashion. With Advisor Armor's newest Applet release, we provide a cost-effective user-friendly solution to these compliance challenges," shared Dan Konzen, CIO at Advisor Armor.
The Advisor Armor App enforces customized cybersecurity policy security elements including system updates, remote access, encryption, firewalls, screen locks, 2-factor identification, and other access controls. Both Non-Public Information (NPI) and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) stored on devices can be discovered. App functions also include known and unknown (ghost) endpoint identification, data security awareness training, and incident response notifications. Security tips and relevant news are also updated in-app regularly.
"Regulating bodies are requesting cybersecurity policy enforcement evidence. In other words - prove you are doing what you say. Our Apps provide a method to achieve and maintain this daunting task," said Mark Brown, CEO, and Founder of Advisor Armor.
About Advisor Armor
Advisor Armor, founded in 2014 with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, is America's leading business and regulatory cybersecurity compliance-consulting provider. We deliver comprehensive interpretation, sound guidance, and the tools needed to build, maintain and evidence compliance with state and federal cybersecurity and data privacy requirements.
