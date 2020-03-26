DUBLIN, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Component, by Type, by Navigation Technology, by Application, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market size is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 13.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
Automated guided vehicles deliver a range of benefits, such as a reduction in operating costs, increased safety of the workforce and a decrease in production time. The other factors leading to the adoption of AGV are the growing implementation of mobile robots worldwide and initiatives to improve safety and productivity at work.
Industrial structures are rapidly evolving, moving towards automated systems to enhance and optimize productivity levels, reorganize logistics, and improve transportation & logistics systems. Industry 4.0's emergence has contributed to the widespread sharing of data and automation in the manufacturing industry. With growing interest and a move toward automated systems and innovations, the automated market for guided vehicles has seen growth in recent years. Technological advances, especially in the navigation area, have played an important role in increasing the adoption of automated guided vehicle in the manufacturing sector.
Due to rapid technological advances in robotics and automation, the manufacturing sector has seen an increase in the incorporation of robotics engineering and technology into its production process. Manufacturers recognize factors like orientation, precision, load, speed, duty cycle, travel and climate before selecting a robot to achieve the most efficient and profitable results in their manufacturing plant. An integrated robot is one of the most widely discussed types of industrial robots, which resembles a human arm in its mechanical form. Articulated robots with six degrees of freedom are the most widely used industrial robots, as the architecture provides maximum flexibility and application in various applications like automotive assembly, food packaging, forging applications, etc.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Kion Group, Toyota Industries Corporation, ABB Group, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Daifuku Co., Limited, and The Krones Group are some of the forerunners in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market. Companies such as Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Kuka AG, and Oceaneering International, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Automated Guided Vehicle Market.
Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements
- Apr-2019: John Bean collaborated with Hyster-Yale, a company engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, selling, and servicing a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts. Following this collaboration, JBT is launching a new dual-mode automated guided vehicle to the market powered by Hyster-Yale.
- Apr-2019: Hyster-Yale collaborated with RICO Manufacturing, a company that manufactures lift trucks. Following this collaboration, the company launched a new offering which converts their 6,000 lbs. capacity Hyster or Yale electric counterbalance lift truck to a certified EX model with the help of the latter company.
- Mar-2019: John Bean teamed up with Crown Equipment, a manufacturer of powered industrial forklift trucks. The collaboration was aimed at manufacturing the products, which is expected to help the clients in maximizing the benefits of material handling automation.
- Feb-2019: Hyster-Yale introduced a series of trucks by using robotics technology in collaboration with Balyo.
- Mar-2018: Kuka announced partnership with Homag Group, a market leader in wood processing machines. The partnership was aimed at developing smart robot solutions and selling them to the global woodworking market.
- Feb-2018: Daifuku came into partnership with Jervis B Webb, a company engaged in designing, engineering, installing, and supporting the integrated material handling systems. Under this partnership, the companies aim to deliver comprehensive solutions to vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers.
Acquisition & Mergers
- Jan-2020: Toyota Forklift merged Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing (TIEM) and Toyota Material Handling USA (TMHU), its two forklift divisions into a single unit named as Toyota Material Handling, Inc. (TMH). The merger enabled the company in simplifying, streamlining, and strengthening customer experiences.
- Apr-2019: Toyota Industries North America completed the acquisition of Hoist Liftruck Mfg., LLC. The company was renamed as Hoist Material Handling, Inc. and operates under Toyota Material Handling USA. The acquisition strengthened the forklift product line of Toyota.
- Apr-2019: Daifuku completed the acquisition of Vega Conveyors and Automation, a warehouse automation company. Through this acquisition, the former company aims to expand its foothold in India and other markets within Oceania and Asia by using the latter company's technology and expertise.
- Jan-2019: John Bean acquired LEKTRO, a manufacturer and supplier of all-electric towbarless tow and pushback vehicles. Together, the companies is expected to offer global sales and support presence to the customers, enhanced product portfolio, and increased engineering capabilities.
- Jun-2018: Hyster-Yale acquired 75% stake in Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Co., Ltd. from KNSN Pipe & Pile Company Limited. The company was renamed as Hyster-Yale Maximal Forklift (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. The acquisition enhanced the product portfolio of the former company.
- Jul-2017: ABB completed the acquisition of B&R (Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH), a provider of on product- and software-based, and open-architecture solutions for machine and factory automation. The acquisition expanded ABB's expertise and leadership in industrial automation.
- Jun-2016: Kion took over Dematic, a best-in-class automation provider. Through this acquisition, Kion Group became one of the leading global providers of intelligent intralogistics solutions.
Geographical Expansions
- Sep-2019: ABB announced that it is opening a new robotics manufacturing factory in China. The construction of this factory has been started and expected to open in early 20201. It is expected to be the most advanced, flexible, and automated factory in the robotics industry.
- Mar-2018: Kuka opened a new matrix production plant in Augsburg, Germany. This plant expanded the company's reach to Germany.
Product Launches & Expansions
- Nov-2018: Oceaneering introduced REVO-GT, a transportation vehicle system. This system uses self-guided driverless group transit vehicles and has the capacity of up to 24 passengers. It enables the passengers to select from pre-programmed routes connecting different origins to one or more specific destinations.
- May-2018: Toyota introduced a new Traigo80 heavy-duty electric forklift. This forklift delivers high-performance, manoeuvrability, and efficiency.
- Mar-2018: Toyota released T-ONE, new intelligent in-house developed automated guided vehicle automation software. The software has been installed as an integration layer, which communicates with the Toyota Autopilot automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and existing infrastructure such as goods identification equipment, warehouse management systems, and other material handling equipment.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Component
1.4.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Type
1.4.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Navigation Technology
1.4.4 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Application
1.4.5 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by End-user
1.4.6 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Executive Summary
2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Geographical Expansions
3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers : 2020-Jan - 2015-May) Leading Players
Chapter 4. Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Component
4.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Hardware Market by Region
4.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market by Region
4.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Services Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Type
5.1 Global Tow Vehicle Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
5.2 Global Pallet Truck Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
5.3 Global Unit Load Carrier Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
5.4 Global Hybrid Vehicles Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
5.5 Global Forklift Truck & Others Type Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
Chapter 6. Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Navigation Technology
6.1 Global Laser Guidance Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
6.2 Global Vision Guidance Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
6.3 Global Magnetic Guidance Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
6.4 Global Inductive Guidance Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
6.5 Global Natural Navigation & Others Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
Chapter 7. Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Application
7.1 Global Logistics & Warehousing Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
7.2 Global Assembly Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
7.3 Global Packaging Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
7.4 Global Trailer Loading and Unloading Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
7.5 Global Raw Material Handling & Others Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
Chapter 8. Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by End-user
8.1 Global Automotive Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
8.2 Global Manufacturing Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
8.3 Global Logistics Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
8.4 Global Food & Beverages Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
8.5 Global Retail Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
8.6 Global Healthcare Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
8.7 Global Others Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
Chapter 9. Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Region
9.1 North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market
9.2 Europe Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market
9.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market
9.4 LAMEA Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1 ABB Group
10.2 Kion Group (Dematic)
10.3 Toyota Industries Corporation (Bastian Solutions LLC)
10.4 Daifuku Co. Limited
10.5 John Bean Technologies Corporation
10.6 Oceaneering International, Inc.
10.7 Kuka AG (Swisslog Holding)
10.8 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
10.9 E&K Automation GmbH
10.10 The Krones Group
