In this free webinar, you will learn the benefits of leveraging a robust clinical data platform that automates the ingestion, standardization, and publishing of clinical and operational data. The advantages of utilizing a validated environment with built-in automation and access to all data, metadata, programs, and results for submission or exploratory analysis outputs will be shared. The featured speakers will discuss how taking a platform approach allows greater accessibility, interoperability, reusability, and automation in statistical analyses and programming processes.
TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovation in clinical development continues to accelerate and decentralized trial models are becoming more widely adopted. As a result, the volume of clinical trial data from a variety of sources continues to proliferate, making end-to-end clinical data flow complex. Leveraging the right technology provides an opportunity to automate end-to-end data flow for improved data quality, greater efficiency, and streamlined production of submission deliverables.
The elluminate Clinical Data Cloud serves as a foundation for digital trials, providing a centralized location for all clinical and operational data, regardless of source. The elluminate Statistical Computing Environment (SCE) is fully integrated within the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud, enabling the production of submission or exploratory analysis outputs in a way that is automated, transparent, auditable, and reproducible.
The featured speakers will highlight how built-in automation and access to data, standards, and mappings can be leveraged to maximize reuse and increase programming and analysis efficiencies. The core capabilities of the elluminate SCE will also be demonstrated.
Join this webinar to learn the benefits of a clinical data platform that automates data ingestion, standardization, and publishing.
Join Nathan Johnson, Vice President, Digital Innovation at eClinical Solutions; and Berber Snoeijer, Business Consultant, ClinLine, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Automating an End-to-End Clinical Data Workflow with a Platform Approach.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food, and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends, and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks