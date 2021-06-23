TROY, Mich., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Automation Alley Industry 4.0 Accelerator, the nation's first Industry 4.0 specific accelerator, announced its newest direct investment in a startup company focused on using Industry 4.0 technologies in Michigan's manufacturing ecosystem. The investment recipient is Detroit-based Andonix, which created the Safely Pass app in 2020 to provide organizations with tools to digitally monitor workplace safety and health, including the daily staff screenings required for essential manufacturing employers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made by Automation Alley Executive Director and CEO, Tom Kelly.
"Andonix is poised for growth in a variety of manufacturing environments, and this should prove to be a tremendous investment both for Michigan and for Industry 4.0 advances," Kelly said. "I'm very impressed by Andonix's tech moxie in quickly shifting gears during the pandemic to create Safely Pass based on the knowledge it garnered from its original Industry 4.0 driven-Smart Work Station™ platform. That ability to pivot is at the heart of an Industry 4.0 mindset."
Andonix, led by manufacturing veterans David Yanez, CEO, and Oliver Theiss, Chief Revenue Officer, develops software solutions designed to elevate frontline workers into the digital era in order to increase efficiency, machine productivity, quality, and safety compliance, and to help businesses advance the elimination of paper-based processes. Before creating Safely Pass, the company developed the Smart Work Station™ platform, which works with existing technology to rapidly onboard and train manufacturing employees. By addressing one of the most significant challenges faced by industrial companies —the frontline workforce is not connected—Smart Work Station™ helps address a number of continuing problems, including lengthy training periods, turnover, machine asset underutilization, and scrap that can cost millions of dollars a year in operational inefficiencies.
The Automation Alley Industry 4.0 Accelerator is spearheaded by Automation Alley, Michigan's Industry 4.0 Knowledge Center, and operated in partnership with the Centrepolis Accelerator at Lawrence Technological University and Jackson-based Lean Rocket Lab. Startups from around the globe vie to become part of the accelerator because of the multi-pronged training, education and exposure the Accelerator offers both internally and from corporate partners. The Accelerator works with startups from around the world to help them gain traction in Michigan's manufacturing ecosystem and bring new technologies to market.
Andonix will receive a total investment of $110,000 in capital, programming, and contracted services from partner organizations; it is the largest investment currently available from any Industry 4.0 accelerator in the world. While accelerators tend to be tied to one large corporate funding partner, the Automation Alley Industry 4.0 Accelerator has the distinction of exposing its participating startups to more than 20 corporate partners, including OEMs, Tier One and Tier 2 suppliers. The full corporate partner list to date is: Lear Corporation; Whirlpool Corporation; DENSO; Siemens; Magna; Faurecia; Comau; Design Systems, Inc.; Mirari; Electro-Matic Ventures; TAC; Nippon Piston Ring; ITR Solutions; Kundinger; Orbitform; Maintenance Technologies Consulting; Bosch Rexroth; the Jackson Area Manufacturers Association; Stefanini Group; and AAM.
"We are eager to use these investment funds and services to increase development in Andonix products and ultimately make further improvements and efficiencies in the essential processes that lead to manufacturing success," Yanez said. "We are grateful to the Automation Alley Industry 4.0 Accelerator for the seed money to take our solutions to new markets, for the opportunity to work directly with so many of the Accelerator's corporate partners and industry leaders, and to empower Michigan-based SMEs to up their competitive game."
The Automation Alley Industry 4.0 Accelerator program was established in 2020 with $1.3 million funded through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). Investments are currently available for early stage companies looking to commercialize products, services or technologies within the Industry 4.0 sector. In October 2020, the first investment was made in Autaza, a company that focuses on automating quality inspection processes for car paint, car bodies, airplanes, glass, and surfaces (virtually) with Industry 4.0 technologies, including artificial intelligence and computer vision. The Accelerator has received nearly 300 applications from startups in 30-plus countries and currently provides various levels of support to more than 25 startups.
A third investment announcement is expected in the fourth quarter 2021. To learn more about the Automation Alley Industry 4.0 Accelerator or to apply, visit https://www.i40accelerator.com/.
About Automation Alley
Automation Alley is a World Economic Forum Advanced Manufacturing Hub (AMHUB) and a nonprofit Industry 4.0 knowledge center with a global outlook and a regional focus. We facilitate public-private partnerships by connecting industry, education and government to fuel Michigan's economy and accelerate innovation. Our programs give businesses a competitive advantage by helping them along every step of their digital transformation journey. We obsess over disruptive technologies like AI, the Internet of Things and automation, and work hard to make these complex concepts easier for companies to understand and implement. Visit automationalley.com.
About Lawrence Technological University's Centrepolis Accelerator
The Centrepolis Accelerator at Lawrence Technological University is accelerating the growth of Southeast Michigan's advanced manufacturing, innovative hardware entrepreneurs and small manufacturers by providing access to funding, experts and key business and product development resources. Visit centrepolisaccelerator.com.
About Lean Rocket Lab
The Lean Rocket Lab is a Jackson, Michigan based business incubator and member of the state-wide MEDC SmartZone Business Incubator Ecosystem through an agreement with the Enterprise Group of Jackson County and the Blackman Township SmartZone. The Lab exists to offer entrepreneurial services and provides business validation, incubation and accelerator programming to manufacturing/technology focused startups and support high tech innovation in the State. Visit leanrocketlab.org.
About Andonix
Andonix connects front line automotive workers with a solid, robust and scalable digital work instruction and communications platform. The Smart Work Station™ improves the safety, productivity, and efficiency of the manufacturing process by putting Andon Cord functionality in the hands of front-line workers. Built on the lean manufacturing pillars of continuous improvement, visibility, and standardization, the Smart Work Station™ improves workforce training, process deployment and supervision through multimedia rich standard operating procedures and checklists. The Safely Pass app helps companies fast track and simplify workplace safety and OSHA compliance while giving companies the means to directly engage and communicate with frontline workers. Andonix leverages cloud and low-cost smart devices to deliver enhanced operational performance with an intuitive, scalable, and fast-to-implement platform. Powerful data analytics transforms into insights on people and process performance. Learn more about Andonix here.
Media Contact
Barbara Fornasiero, www.automationalley.com, 248. 260.8466, barbara@eafocus.com
Nicole Kampe, Automation Alley, 2484573301, kampen@automationalley.com
SOURCE Automation Alley