SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) advanced IQ Bot – the world's only web-based, cloud-native intelligent document processing (IDP) solution – with flexibility in cloud-based deployments to help organizations respond to the global COVID-19 crisis.
As the pandemic has impacted healthcare and government workers on the front line, organizations worldwide are realizing the full potential of document processing via the cloud for faster, more accurate results. IQ Bot's flexible cloud options meet this new workplace reality, granting the ability to automate document-centric processes in healthcare, life sciences, supply chain and the public sector.
Today, hospitals across the globe are inundated with paperwork processing required to test and treat patients with COVID-19. Additionally, on-demand, real-time processing of case record forms are required to obtain a current, accurate view of the pandemic. Clinicians and front-line staff need to focus on the upsurge in patient care demands, rather than processing endless medical and government forms.
IQ Bot's cloud-powered solution automatically extracts critical patient data from anonymized forms, including handwritten information, and processes them with speed and accuracy, saving stretched healthcare organizations precious time to focus on improved patient outcomes. It can also rapidly scale to handle tens of thousands of pages per day and make data immediately available so that medical staff can make decisions quickly.
"We are seeing increased demand from healthcare customers for cloud-based RPA solutions to enable a more effective response to risks, while igniting a race for innovation in this time of need," said Prince Kohli, CTO, Automation Anywhere. "IQ Bot's ability to provide cloud-based, AI-powered extraction helps eliminate the friction that hinders productivity, solves the challenge of processing data, and unleashes a new era of automation."
IQ Bot combines RPA with multiple AI technologies to intelligently extract semi-structured and unstructured data from a variety of complex document types, including patient forms, public health records, case record forms and insurance claims. With its built-in flexibility, IQ Bot can now allow organizations to get setup faster, with limited infrastructure cost either on-premises, in the cloud or hybrid cloud environments – driving faster automation of document-centric processes, which can be critical in emergency response management.
"Moving services to digital is a vital component to surviving and even prospering in this time of unprecedented stress. Cloud services are key to companies managing their business to help accelerate their digitization plans," said Harvey Spencer, Vice-President at Infosource/HSA, a leading analyst firm that follows this market. "Cloud allows organizations to satisfy their customers, manage remote workers and expand their capability at less cost -- they have more scalability, faster time to solutions and increased flexibility."
Interact with Automation Anywhere:
- Visit our website: https://www.automationanywhere.com/
- Check out our monthly webinar series: https://www.automationanywhere.com/rpa-webinars
- Check us out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AutomationAnywhereSoftware/
- Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh
- Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/
- Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere
About Automation Anywhere
Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots – digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only web-based and cloud-native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 850 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. With offices in more than 40 countries and a global network of 1,500 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 1.8 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.