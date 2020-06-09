SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) today announced new capabilities for its world's leading digital workforce platform to make businesses more resilient. The announcement was made at the company's Imagine Digital online conference – the industry's largest gathering of RPA minds and experts.
Many organizations that were caught off guard by the COVID-19 pandemic are now looking to implement a digital workforce to maintain key business processes during the crisis to enable ongoing operations. However, many companies are still struggling to discover and easily automate processes, particularly ones with unstructured data and those requiring API based integrations – and to achieve this in an efficient and scalable way that is work-from-home friendly.
In creating a resilient business model, enterprises should automate more than 50 percent of critical business processes before the next crisis. Automation Anywhere is announcing new capabilities to address automation friction points and empower customers to democratize automation in the enterprise. These include:
- Attended automation: human-to-bot collaboration advancements – Interactive Forms provides a software bot to any front office customer service agent working remotely or in the office, to free up more than half of their manual task time. The solution also protects personally identifiable information (PII) in the front office, ensuring access only to required data from multiple systems – modern or legacy – and on a custom screen.
- Seamless API-based integration – Through a recently announced partnership with MuleSoft, makers of the MuleSoft Anypoint Platform™, users can now simplify development of intelligent automation solutions. The new Automation Anywhere Bots for Mule 4 connector allows developers to leverage the speed and resiliency of MuleSoft API data transmission and Automation Anywhere's RPA platform to access more of the relevant information and turn it into action.
- New developer portal for RPA skills enhancement – Providing support through every step of the automation journey – from citizen developers to professional developers – the portal can help build and productize bots for business resiliency. Developers have access to the latest videos, tutorials, code samples, peer-to-peer support in a new developer forum, blog posts on RPA development, automation development news, and learning courses from Automation Anywhere University.
- Launch of Private Bot Store – This centralized environment offers fast accessibility to anyone in an organization to drive rapid, enterprise-wide RPA adoption, development and standardization within a secure, internal, cloud-based marketplace. Organizations can efficiently scale the number of bots in production and quickly discover and reuse bots to engage human workers in RPA through a user-friendly interface, personalized recommendations and integrated documentation.
- Buy Online – Automation has been made easy through online purchasing of Cloud Starter Packs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations continue to seek cloud software solutions to enable business continuity and return-to-work that are easy to buy, deploy and manage. Today, for the first time, organizations of all sizes can cost- efficiently adopt intelligent automation and leverage the benefits of cloud – with just a few clicks and a credit card. Pricing starts at $750 per month.
RPA adoption milestone: over 1 million courses delivered by Automation Anywhere
Most organizations today have a limited number of employees and developers focused on automation due to lack of skills or resources to scale beyond a small, specialized team. The company's education and certification division, Automation Anywhere University has now delivered 1.1 million courses to developers, business analysts, partners and students in RPA. The program is expanding at an accelerated pace globally with more than 140,000 certifications in RPA, 100 online RPA courses, 125 academic partners and 100 training partners.
"The Impact of COVID-19 has changed priorities for our customers and has challenged them to navigate a broad range of issues, from keeping employees and customers safe, shoring up liquidity and reorienting operations," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder, Automation Anywhere. "Today, we are empowering them to build resilience for future success by delivering opportunities that speed and scale automation across businesses, large and small."
Analyst, partner and customer quotes:
"Our research continues to show RPA adoption, but scale is still a work in progress," said Miriam Deasy, Research Director, HFS Research. "To achieve scale, enterprise RPA initiatives require standardization and consistency. A central environment to which employees can save bots for reuse across their organizations and consistently track, adjust and deploy bots will help towards that goal. With Private Bot Store, Automation Anywhere enables customers to move from implementing bots in a few departments to making RPA available to all sections of an organization."
"My team is really excited about using Discovery Bot as part of the early access program, as it has helped us capture and document business processes," said Madhu Ranjan, Director of Digital Strategy, Nike. "We were able to understand the requirements of automation with much more clarity and much faster. We are looking forward to a seamless experience for our business users and our RPA team, while scaling automations."
"Digital transformation has universally become a strategic imperative for businesses and integration challenges are often what holds the majority of them back," said Brian Miller, Senior Vice President of Business Development, MuleSoft. "This partnership will further enable our mutual customers to realize speed, agility and innovation at scale by eliminating time spent on complicated integration projects."
For more information on how Automation Anywhere is expanding its RPA ecosystem, please register for the company's Imagine online conference, featuring Automation Anywhere customers, partners, analysts and industry leaders.
Interact with Automation Anywhere:
- Visit our website: https://www.automationanywhere.com/
- Check out our monthly webinar series: https://www.automationanywhere.com/rpa-webinars
- Check us out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AutomationAnywhereSoftware/
- Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh
- Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/
- Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere
- Experience RPA for free: https://www.automationanywhere.com/products/community-edition
About Automation Anywhere
Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots – digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the industry leading web-based and cloud-native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 850 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. With a global network of 1,900 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 1.8 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.