SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced the launch of the COVID-19 Botathon, inviting RPA developers across the globe to create innovative solutions and help find new ways to defend against the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on businesses and the economy.
RPA can help ease disruption by enabling organizations to stay connected across teams and systems, and software bots can play an integral role by automating end-to-end business processes in critical areas that have been impacted the most by the pandemic.
The Botathon is an addition to several solutions and use cases recently introduced by Automation Anywhere. It will showcase to the world how intelligent automation innovations can help organizations navigate the challenges caused by COVID-19. Participants are invited to submit RPA solutions for business continuity and to help communities and citizens cope with the impact of the coronavirus. All entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts based on a standard set of criteria, including impact, comprehensiveness, and the creativity of the solution. The Botathon will run until June 3, 2020 and is open to experienced RPA developers worldwide.1
Submissions are being accepted from the following five categories:
- Life Sciences & Healthcare: The necessity for quality healthcare and fast processing of insurance claims have never been as critical as now. Developers are asked to build solutions that can help expedite these processes for organizations.
- Governance & Administration: Governments and public administrations across the world have a frontline responsibility in helping to contain the spread of COVID-19. Developers can submit solutions that will improve governance and efficient administration.
- Banking & Finance: As the global economy is in a slowdown, banking and financial institutions have a systemic role in managing the impact of the pandemic. Solutions that can help organizations cater to their customers' financial needs can be entered into this category.
- Travel & Logistics: Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, passenger travel has come to a near standstill while logistics supply chains have been severely impacted. Developers can submit solutions that will help organizations optimize their operations.
- Employee Care & Productivity: With a global shift in work-culture that cultivates many employees working from home, organizations are seeking ways to help their employees feel safe, valued, and productive. Solution ideas for organizations to improve the needs of the employees and the business can be submitted into this category.
"By mobilizing the global RPA community, we can help address some of the most pressing challenges facing us today," said Prince Kohli, CTO of Automation Anywhere. "We look forward to developers around the world to come together as a community, brainstorm, and create innovative solutions that aid those affected by COVID-19."
More than $10,000 awarded to winning submissions
A panel of judges, comprised of automation process and technology experts, will evaluate all entries and identify the top solutions to be awarded $5,000 USD, $3,000 USD, and $2,000 USD respectively. An additional $500 USD will be granted to the five most promising solutions submitted from all entries. All winners will be announced June 11, 2020 at the company's Imagine Digital virtual RPA and AI experience.
Automation Anywhere will also provide technical and marketing support to the top entries and encourage developers to publish their solutions to Bot Store, the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 850 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions, to allow organizations worldwide to benefit from them.
For each of the first 100 eligible submissions, Automation Anywhere will make a $25 USD donation to the World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to aid the global effort in supporting countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic.
Further details such as entry and technical requirements, as well as timelines, can be found on the dedicated landing page and more information for interested participants can be requested at dev-events@automationanywhere.com.
1 For complete terms and conditions, refer to the COVID-19 Botathon landing page.