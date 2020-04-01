SAN JOSE, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm, has named it a Leader and a Star Performer in its Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) 2020 PEAK Matrix.
Automation Anywhere earned this position for IQ Bot, the world's only web-based, cloud-native IDP solution that has been adopted by over 500 of the world's leading organizations. IQ Bot, available through the company's intelligent RPA platform, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to advance worker productivity by automatically extracting data from documents and emails. Today, business users – from home appraisers to delivery workers - can easily process complex, multi-page documents, such as mortgage applications, insurance claims, patient forms, invoices, purchase orders, financial statements and inter-bank settlements.
IQ Bot's library of more than 100 pre-trained document-processing use cases can enable 10X faster deployment and end-to-end automation of 70% of many document-centric processes1. IQ Bot learns by human feedback to continuously improve automation rates with near-zero errors.
This is the second time in less than a year that Automation Anywhere received the top spot in an Everest Group's PEAK Matrix assessment. In 2019, the company was named a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's "Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2019."
"Automation Anywhere has demonstrated among the strongest year-over-year movement on both market impact and vision and capability dimensions, emerging as a Star Performer on the 2020 IDP Market assessment," said Anil Vijayan, Vice President at Everest Group. "Factors that contributed to this strong position on the PEAK Matrix include market adoption, vision and strategy, product capability, as well as implementation and customer support, amongst others."
Everest Group defines IDP as "any software product or solution that captures data from documents (e.g., email, text, PDF, and scanned documents), categorizes, and extracts relevant data for further processing using AI technologies such as computer vision, OCR, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and machine/deep learning." The IDP PEAK Matrix assesses the impact created in the market as well as the ability to deliver products successfully.
"It is an honor to be named a leader in Everest Group's 2020 IDP PEAK Matrix for advancing intelligent document processing with IQ Bot," said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer, Automation Anywhere. "Today, organizations still manually process thousands of documents at prohibitive costs, and our vision with IQ Bot is to eliminate that to increase overall efficiencies and free up human workers to focus on more strategic projects that can save organizations both time and money."
Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services and engineering services. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products & solutions within various market segments.
To download a copy of a custom version of the report, visit: https://www.automationanywhere.com/lp/everest-intelligent-document-processing-matrix
Interact with Automation Anywhere:
- Visit our website: www.automationanywhere.com
- Check out our monthly webinar series: https://www.automationanywhere.com/rpa-webinars
- Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh
- Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/
- Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere
About Automation Anywhere
Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots – digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only web-based and cloud-native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 850 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. With offices in more than 40 countries and a global network of 1,500 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 1.8 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.
1 Based on customer feedback