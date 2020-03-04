HOUSTON, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutomationEdge- the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA ) and IT Process Automation (ITPA ) solution provider has launched hyperautomation platform with next-generation AI capabilities and named it as CogniBot. Hyperautomation is described by Gartner as an approach in which organizations rapidly identify and automate as many business processes as possible. In Hyperautomation, RPA is just one subset of the key technologies. AutomationEdge during its recent RPA & AI User World Summit 2020 announced that it already has a hyperautomation platform with in-built capabilities like AI, Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Understanding (NLU), iPaaS, connectors to packaged applications, Data ingetion ETL, essential for hyper automation.
AutomationEdge CogniBot offers cognitive capabilities useful for entereprise service management and IT. The hyperautomation platform provides object capture/recorder capabilities to enable business users to record their actions and develop automation using drag-and-drop tools. It also offers a library of reusable pre-built robots/automation, named AutomationEdge Bot Store, to quicken the development cycle. The store includes pre-built automation for IT, HR, spreadsheet processing, ERP, CRM, AML etc. It offers centralised robot control through its robot farm architecture, built-in credentials vault, active directory integration, human-in-the-loop automation, dynamic load balancing, built-in robot performance analytics and process-level business intelligence, as well as integrations with its chat clients.
Announcing at the launch of CogniBot during the User World Summit 2020, AutomationEdge, CEO & Co-founder, Uday Birajdar quoted, "AutomationEdge has planned the Future of Digital Transformation Road Show 2020, a series of events globally. This road show is designed with an objective to educate the business leaders on how hyperautomation can be leveraged to improve customer experience significalty, increase revenue apart from improving efficiency."
Please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqRZylfUJJQ to view recording of AutomationEdge seession on Hyperautomation at User World Summit.
About AutomationEdge:
AutomationEdge helps organizations automate, mundane, rule-based repetitive tasks, and enables employees to focus on smart & intelligent decisions.With strong built-in capabilities of Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Understanding (NLU), and Machine Learning (ML), RPA, Data integration, and iPaaS, it can automate both IT and business operations. AutomationEdge is the only automation product mentioned in both the reports of Gartner - Magic Quadrant report for RPA and market guide for IT process automation. AutomationEdge is raked high in the top 5 players in the Gartner peer insight report.
