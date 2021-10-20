LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced the winners of their 2nd annual awards program highlighting the technologies and companies that are driving innovation and excellence in transportation solutions around the globe.
The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and more. This year's program attracted more than 1,400 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"Worldwide, the transportation industry is predicted to be valued at $7.8 trillion by 2027. Transportation is key to the world we live in - whether its supply chain or getting kids to school - and as transportation technology evolves, we need to recognize the standout automotive and transportation companies, services and products throughout the world that are part of this forward progress," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "We had an incredible number of deserving nominations this year and those who made the winners circle this year truly exemplify the best in transportation solutions across the globe. We extend our hearty congratulations to the 2021 AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners."
AutoTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of judges within the larger technology industry, who have personally worked within the automotive space. The winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.
2021 AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Industry Leadership
Auto Repair Solution of the Year: Shopmonkey
AutoTech Startup of the Year: WeRide
Overall Transportation Tech of the Year: TuSimple
Overall AutoTech Solution of the Year: Aurora Labs
Connected Car
Driver Safety Solution of the Year: Infineon Technologies
Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year: Mercedes-Benz Research & Development, North America Inc.
Connected Car Innovation of the Year: Wilson Electronics
Driverless Vehicle Solution of the Year: DriveU.Auto
Data Management Platform of the Year: Sibros
Electric Vehicles
Overall Electric Vehicle Technology of the Year: IRP Systems
Overall Electric Vehicle of the Year: Ford Motor Company
Engine Tech
Engine Tech Solution of the Year: CryomatiKs
Automotive CyberSecurity
Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: C2A Security
Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year: Argus
Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year: AUTOCRYPT
Navigation and Mapping
Navigation Technology Solution of the Year: chargetrip
Car Sharing and Ride Hailing
Car Sharing Service of the Year: GIG Car Share
Sensor Technology
Overall Auto Sensor Company of the Year: Aeva
Vehicle Telematics
Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year: Geotab
Fleet and Transportation Management
Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year: Swift Navigation
Fleet Management Innovation of the year: T3 from EquipmentShare
The annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards highlight the intense innovation, creativity and evolution within the Automotive Technology industry. The next round of nominations for the 2022 program will open in August 2022 for all individuals, products, companies and organizations involved in 'breakthrough' automotive and transportation technology products, services and solutions.
About AutoTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com
Media Contact
Bryan Vaughn, AutoTech Breakthrough, 949.529.4120, Bryan@AutoTechbreakthrough.com
SOURCE AutoTech Breakthrough