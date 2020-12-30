DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Data Logger Market by End Market (OEMs, Service Stations, Regulatory Bodies), Application, Post-Sales Application, Channels, Connection Type, and Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, RoW) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive data logger market is estimated to be USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2025.
The market growth is primarily driven by the growth in the complexity of electronic architecture in modern ICEs and electric vehicles because of the stringent emission regulations as well as the growing number of luxury vehicles and their embedded features. In such cases, a lot of effort goes into developing these advanced features, which require extensive use of data loggers.
ADAS & safety segment in post-sales application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the automotive data logger market, in terms of value, by 2025
The safety of the vehicle, driver, passengers, and pedestrians is the primary focus of various OEMs and regulatory boards. With the growth in the number of vehicles along with economic development, traffic on the roads is growing significantly and is likely to keep growing in the years to come. It thus becomes important to make the vehicles smart enough so that they can guarantee their own as well as passengers' safety. The OEMs thus insert high tech controllers in vehicles to make them capable. Data loggers play a crucial part in the testing of these controllers and their maintenance.
Post-sales segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive data logger market, by application, in terms of value
The post-sales applications have been considered from the perspective of service centers. Service centers use various types of data logging tools such as scanners, code readers, digital pressure testers, TPMS tools, and battery analyzers for diagnosing errors in vehicles and rectifying them when they are brought for repair and maintenance. Some high-end authorized service centers use more sophisticated data loggers. Hence, the market for the post-sales segment is expected to be the largest in automotive data loggers, by application.
Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive data logger, in terms of value
Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the automotive data logger market during the forecast period. Europe comprises leading economies such as Germany, UK, and France along with developing nations like Turkey and Russia is the largest market for automobiles. In the recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for adoption of advance features in automobile. Infrastructural developments and industrialization in the region have opened new avenues, creating several opportunities for automotive OEMs. Thus, Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive data loggers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Data Logger Market
4.2 North America Automotive Data Logger Market, by Country & Connection Type
4.3 Automotive Data Logger Market, by End Market
4.4 Automotive Data Logger Market, by Application
4.5 Automotive Data Logger Market, by Post-Sales Application
4.6 Automotive Data Logger Market, by Channel
4.7 Automotive Data Logger Market, by Component
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Electric Vehicle Production and Autonomous Vehicle Testing
5.2.1.2 Increasing Electronic Architecture in Modern Vehicles
5.2.1.3 Rise in Stringent Emission Norms to Prevent Environmental Impact
5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for ADAS Features
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Trained Workforces for the Development of Advanced Data Loggers
5.2.2.2 High Cost of Data Acquisition Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Analyzing Real-Time Vehicle Data
5.2.3.2 Monetizing Vehicle Data
5.2.3.3 Increased Demand for High-Performance Vehicles
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Reverse Engineering of Vehicle Can Bus Messages
5.2.4.2 Incorrect Data Capture or Data Loss due to Physical Damage in Vehicles
5.3 Regulatory Overview
5.3.1 Vehicle Testing Regulation
5.3.2 Engine Testing Regulation
5.3.3 Regulations/Activities Undertaken to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Passenger Cars and Trucks
5.3.4 Regulations for Smog, Soot, and Other Air Pollution from Passenger Cars and Trucks
5.3.5 Regulations for Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Commercial Trucks & Buses
5.3.6 Regulations for Smog, Soot, and Other Air Pollution from Commercial Trucks & Buses
5.4 Scenario Analysis
5.4.1 Most Likely Scenario
5.4.2 Optimistic Scenario
5.4.3 Pessimistic Scenario
6 Impact of COVID-19
6.1 Introduction to COVID-19
6.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
6.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment
6.3.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Global Automotive Industry
6.3.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Data Logger Market
7 Industry Trends
7.1 Technology Overview
7.1.1 Introduction
7.1.2 Types of Automotive Data Loggers
7.1.2.1 Thermocouple Data Logger
7.1.2.2 NVH Acoustic Data Logger
7.1.3 Modern Channels Supported by Automotive Data Loggers
7.1.3.1 Flexray
7.1.3.2 Ethernet
7.1.4 Technological Advancements in the Automotive Data Logger
7.1.4.1 Global Positioning System (GPS) Data Loggers
7.1.4.2 Cloud-Based Automotive Data Loggers
7.1.5 Key Automotive Component Testing
7.1.5.1 Ecu Testing
7.1.5.2 Simulation Testing
7.1.5.3 Battery Testing
7.2 Value Chain Analysis
7.2.1 Planning and Revising Funds
7.2.2 Automotive Data Logger Suppliers
7.2.3 Automotive Data Logger Software and Development
7.2.4 OEM
7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.4 Demand Side Technology Trends
7.4.1 Data Loggers for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
7.4.2 ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Data Logger
7.5 Supply Side Technology Trends
7.5.1 Technology Trends
7.5.1.1 OBD II Data Loggers
7.5.1.2 Smart Data Logging with OTA Data Loggers
7.5.1.3 Data Loggers with Synchronous Image Data Recording
7.6 Pricing Analysis
8 Automotive Data Logger Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Pre-Sales
8.3.1 R&D Activities by OEMs to Drive the Segment
8.4 Post-Sales
8.4.1 Growth in Adoption of ADAS to Drive the Segment
8.5 Key Industry Insights
9 Automotive Data Logger Market, by Connection
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi
9.3.1 Increasing Number of Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Based Automotive Data Logger Providers to Drive the Segment
9.4 SD Card
9.4.1 Need for Instant Access to Data to Drive the Segment
9.5 USB
9.5.1 Usage in Cost-Effective Applications to Drive the Segment
9.6 Key Industry Insights
10 Automotive Data Logger Market, by Post-Sales Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Research Methodology
10.3 ADAS & Safety
10.3.1 Growing Adoption of Semi-Autonomous Vehicles to Drive the Segment
10.4 Automotive Insurance
10.4.1 Mandates Related to Automotive Insurance to Drive the Segment
10.5 Fleet Management
10.5.1 Growing Adoption of Data Loggers for Fleet Management to Drive the Segment
10.6 OBD
10.6.1 Shifting Focus Toward Remote Diagnostics to Drive the Segment
10.7 Key Industry Insights
11 Automotive Data Logger Market, by Channel
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Research Methodology
11.3 Can & Can FD
11.3.1 Wide Usage of HS-Can to Drive the Segment
11.4 Ethernet
11.4.1 Growing Trend of Automotive IoT to Drive the Segment
11.5 Flexray
11.5.1 Application in Sophisticated Vehicle Systems to Drive the Segment
11.6 Lin
11.6.1 Cost-Effective Usage to Drive the Segment
11.7 Industry Insights
12 Automotive Data Logger Market, by Component
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Research Methodology
12.3 Hardware
12.3.1 Cost Contribution of Hardware in Data Loggers is Expected to Reduce in Coming Years
12.4 Software
12.4.1 Increasing Complexity and Adoption on Reprogrammable Software Technology to Drive the Segment
12.4.2 Software: Automotive Data Logger Market, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)
12.5 Key Industry Insights
13 Automotive Test Equipment Market, by End Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Research Methodology
13.3 Service Stations
13.3.1 Usage of Automotive Data Loggers for Post-Sales Activities to Drive the Segment
13.3.2 Race/Rally Car Clubs
13.4 OEMs
13.4.1 Growth in R&D Activities by OEMs to Drive the Segment
13.5 Regulatory Bodies
13.5.1 Need to Create and Update Vehicle Regulations and Standards to Drive the Segment
13.6 Key Industry Insights
14 Automotive Data Logger Market, by Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Asia-Pacific
14.3 Europe
14.4 North America
14.5 Rest of the World
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Market Ranking Analysis
15.3 Market Evaluation Framework
15.4 Market Share Analysis, 2019
15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.5.1 Star
15.5.2 Emerging Leaders
15.5.3 Pervasive
15.5.4 Participants
15.6 Strength of Product Portfolio
15.7 Business Strategy Excellence
15.8 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders
15.9 Competitive Situations & Trends
15.9.1 New Product Developments
15.9.2 Expansions
15.9.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Agreements/Mergers & Acquisitions
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Aptiv
16.2 Vector Informatik
16.3 Continental
16.4 Harman International
16.5 Racelogic
16.6 National Instruments
16.7 TTTech Group
16.8 Horiba
16.9 Xilinx
16.10 Intrepid Control Systems, Inc.
16.11 Asia Oceania: Other Key Players
16.11.1 Autel
16.11.2 Danlaw Technologies India Limited
16.11.3 NSM Solutions
16.11.4 Transtron Inc.
16.12 Europe: Other Key Players
16.12.1 Dewesoft D.O.O.
16.12.2 Influx Technology
16.12.3 Ipetronik GmbH & Co. KG
16.13 North America: Other Key Players
16.13.1 Madgetech, Inc.
16.13.2 MyCarma
16.13.3 Moog
17 Appendix
17.1 Insights from Industry Experts
17.2 Discussion Guide
17.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
17.4 Available Customizations
17.4.1 Automotive Data Logger Market, by Channels, by Country
17.4.2 Company Profile of Additional Three Companies
