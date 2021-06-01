NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 194.26 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive driving simulator market to register a CAGR of about 3%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ansible Motion Ltd., AutoSim AS, CAE Inc., Cruden, Dallara Group Srl, Mechanical Simulation Corp., Moog Inc., MTS System Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and OKTAL SYDAC are some of the major market participants. The technological advances in the processing power department, decrease in vehicular production costs, and reduced TTM leading to increased use of driving simulators across the value chain, and use of AR HUDs and HMDs to introduce inexpensive driving simulation solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Driving Simulator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Driving Simulator Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Research And Development
- Training
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Driving Simulator Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive driving simulator market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ansible Motion Ltd., AutoSim AS, CAE Inc., Cruden, Dallara Group Srl, Mechanical Simulation Corp., Moog Inc., MTS System Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and OKTAL SYDAC.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Driving Simulator Market size
- Automotive Driving Simulator Market trends
- Automotive Driving Simulator Market industry analysis
The development of autonomous vehicles based on automotive driving simulation algorithms is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as high price of overcoming lag-induced SAS may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive driving simulator market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Driving Simulator Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive driving simulator market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive driving simulator market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive driving simulator market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive driving simulator market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
