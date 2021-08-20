NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive electronic control unit market research report has been recently published by Technavio. As per this exclusive market research report, increasing electrification in vehicles and mandating safety regulations by governing bodies will impact the market positively during the forecast period. However, an increased cost pressure faced by OEMs and a sharp decline in automobile production and sales might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 impact report on the automotive electronic control unit market offers pre as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates. The auto parts & equipment industry is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the automotive electronic control unit market 2021-2025 market is expected to have positive & superior growth.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Safety systems were the largest application segment in the market
- What is the expected YOY in 2021?
The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 9.66%.
- What is the COVID-19 Impact on the market?
The market will witness an indirect impact due to the spread.
- How big is the APAC market?
54% of the growth will be originated from APAC
- What is the projected valuation of the market during 2021-2025?
The market is projected to value worth $ 25.47 billion during the forecast period.
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Safety Systems
- Chassis Electronics
- Powertrain
- Communication And Navigation
- Entertainment
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive electronic control unit market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size
- Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Trends
- Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Industry Analysis.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive electronic control unit market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive electronic control unit market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive electronic control unit market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive electronic control unit market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive electronic control unit market vendors
