The automotive electronic control unit market is set to grow by $ 25.47 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates the market to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 11.24%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the declining price of sensors, and governing bodies mandating safety regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The automotive electronic control unit market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Safety Systems
- Chassis Electronics
- Powertrain
- Communication And Navigation
- Entertainment
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive electronic control unit market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market size
- Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market trends
- Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market industry analysis
Market trend such as increasing electrification in vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as data security concerns may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive electronic control unit market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive electronic control unit market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive electronic control unit market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive electronic control unit market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive electronic control unit market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Safety systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chassis electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Communication and navigation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aptiv Plc
- Autoliv Inc.
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Magna International Inc.
- MAHLE GmbH
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
