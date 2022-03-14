NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive Li-ion battery market is expected to grow by USD 38.96 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 27.48% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for automotive Li-ion batteries in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant demand for EVs, along with the manufacturing and industrial boom in China will facilitate the automotive Li-ion battery market growth in APAC over the forecast period
Automotive Li-ion Battery Market - Drivers
The key factor driving growth in the automotive Li-ion battery market is favorable government policies. Governments of various countries are collaborating with automotive manufacturers to address the growing concerns related to environmental safety and clean energy mix. For instance, several countries, such as France and the UK, have announced that they would ban the sale of diesel vehicles in their countries, which will aid in driving the sales of EVs. Furthermore, incentives and tax credits are being offered by governments to promote the use of EVs, which will increase the demand for automotive Li-ion batteries. The changing climatic and atmospheric conditions caused due to rapid urbanization and the growing population have led the European Commission (EC) to implement stringent fuel efficiency and emission norms to address these issues.
Automotive Li-ion Battery Market - Challenges
The development of high-energy-density batteries such as lithium-sulfur batteries will be a major challenge for the automotive Li-ion battery market during the forecast period. With the fast-growing global population, the global demand for clean energy has substantially increased. Traditional automotive li-ion batteries play a limited role in meeting these demands due to their limited capacity and energy density. Other energy storage systems such as lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries offer higher energy density in comparison with li-ion batteries. Sulfur delivers a high theoretical capacity in comparison with cathode materials used in Li-ion batteries. However, the commercialization process of Li-S batteries developed at a slow rate.
Some of key Automotive Li-ion Battery Players:
The automotive Li-ion battery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Brookfield Business Partners LP
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology Co. Ltd.
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
- GS Yuasa Corp.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
Technavio automotive Li-ion battery market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Automotive Li-ion Battery Market: Segmentation Analysis
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- BEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- PHEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Automotive Li-ion Battery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.48%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 38.96 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
29.95
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Brookfield Business Partners LP, BYD Co. Ltd., China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 08: Parent market
Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Renewable electricity
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Operations
2.2.3 Distribution and logistics
2.2.4 Marketing and sales
2.2.5 Aftermarket and service
2.2.6 Industry innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 12: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Vehicle type
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- BEV
- PHEV
Exhibit 22: Vehicle type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Vehicle type
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Vehicle type
5.3 BEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: BEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 25: BEV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 PHEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: PHEV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 27: PHEV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by vehicle type
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by vehicle type
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Favorable government policies
8.1.2 Preference for li-ion batteries over lead-acid and nickel-metal hydride batteries
8.1.3 Increasing number of partnerships and collaborations
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Development of high-energy-density batteries such as lithium-sulfur batteries
8.2.2 Concerns over sustainable supply of li-ion battery raw materials
8.2.3 High cost of recycling of li-ion batteries
Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increase in the global automotive li-ion battery production capacity
8.3.2 Increasing focus on reduction of prices of li-ion batteries
8.3.3 Growing consumer demand for BEVs and PHEVs over conventional automobiles
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 47: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Brookfield Business Partners LP
Exhibit 50: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Overview
Exhibit 51: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Key offerings
Exhibit 53: Brookfield Business Partners LP – Segment focus
10.4 BYD Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 54: BYD Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 55: BYD Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 56: BYD Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 57: BYD Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.5 China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 58: China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 59: China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 60: China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.6 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 61: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 62: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 63: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 64: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.7 GS Yuasa Corp.
Exhibit 65: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 66: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 67: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 68: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus
10.8 Hitachi Ltd.
Exhibit 69: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 70: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 71: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
10.9 LG Chem Ltd.
Exhibit 73: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 74: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 75: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus
10.10 Panasonic Corp.
Exhibit 77: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 78: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 79: Panasonic Corp. - Key News
Exhibit 80: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
10.11 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 82: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 83: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 84: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 85: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.12 Toshiba Corp.
Exhibit 86: Toshiba Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 87: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 88: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 89: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 93: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
