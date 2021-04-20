AACHEN, Germany, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, OLEDWorks, the leading manufacturer of OLED light technology, is exhibiting their latest automotive lighting solutions at Auto Shanghai 2021, one of the world's largest automotive shows. This is OLEDWorks first appearance at the show and Auto Shanghai marks their first major international motor show since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The eight-day event will run from April 21st to 28th at Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center. The OLEDWorks booth is represented by team members based out of OLEDWorks' China office and their Partner, STMicroelectronics.
"We are incredibly excited to meet with our Partners and talk to the automotive lighting community in-person and thrilled to be doing so in one of the world's most innovative automotive markets," states Dave DeJoy, OLEDWorks CEO. "OLEDs offer clear advantages for automotive applications and we're ready to meet the demands from automotive manufacturers in markets around the world."
OLEDWorks collaborates with vehicle manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers to utilize OLED light to increase safety on the road through vehicle communication and energize the consumer experience through personalization and branding. Their commercially available segmented OLED taillights have been garnering media attention across the industry, with the latest spotlight on the technology just yesterday as part of Audi's A6 e-tron electric vehicle concept release. The e-tron concept utilizes the latest generation of digital OLED technology that acts as a display across the rear of the vehicle.
OLEDWorks' automotive solutions will be showcased in Auto Shanghai's German Pavilion, Hall 1.2 starting tomorrow, Wednesday April 21st through the 28th. Visit OLEDWorks.com for more information on OLEDWorks' automotive lighting solutions.
About OLEDWorks
OLEDWorks is a global leader in the development and production of innovative organic light-emitting diode (OLED) lighting technology. By producing the world's best performing OLED panels and combining rapid product innovation, OLEDWorks simplifies and enriches lighting solutions in general lighting and automotive applications.
Media Contact
Ashley Romano, OLEDWorks, 585.340.6001, aromano@oledworks.com
SOURCE OLEDWorks