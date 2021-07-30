NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the automotive powertrain testing services market to grow by USD 2.69 billion at almost 8% during 2021-2025.
The automotive powertrain testing services market report offers a comprehensive analysis on the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies the increasing vehicle population as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The automotive powertrain testing services market is segmented by Type (ICE powertrain and Hybrid and electric powertrain) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The development of computer and IT-enabled powertrain testing systems will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automotive powertrain testing services market covers the following areas:
Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market Sizing
Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market Forecast
Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- A&D Company Ltd.
- AKKA Technologies SE
- ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.
- AVL List GmbH
- FEV Group GmbH
- HORIBA Ltd.
- Industrieanlagen-Betriebsgesellschaft mbH
- Intertek Group Plc
- Ricardo Plc
- thyssenkrupp AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Powertrain Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Powertrain Type
- ICE powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hybrid and electric powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Powertrain Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
