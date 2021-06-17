NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global automotive prognostics market is set to grow by USD 6.13 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 26%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ansik Inc., Cloudera Inc., Continental AG, Dell Technologies Inc., Garrett Motion Inc., General Motors Co., Omnitracs LLC, Open Text Corp., Ridgetop Group Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH are some of the major market participants.
The maintenance cost-saving benefits of automotive prognostics systems and the increased focus of prominent automotive OEMs for improving vehicle diagnostics services will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Prognostics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Prognostics Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Aftermarket
- OEMs
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research by downloading a free sample report here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40567
Automotive Prognostics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive prognostics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ansik Inc., Cloudera Inc., Continental AG, Dell Technologies Inc., Garrett Motion Inc., General Motors Co., Omnitracs LLC, Open Text Corp., Ridgetop Group Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Prognostics Market size
- Automotive Prognostics Market trends
- Automotive Prognostics Market industry analysis
The growing popularity of electric vehicles creating demand for prognostics solutions is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost associated with telematics services exert pressure on the adoption of prognostics system may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Automotive Software Market - Global automotive software market is segmented by product (application software, middleware, and operating system), application (safety system, infotainment and telematics, powertrain, and chassis), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market- Global automotive cybersecurity market is segmented by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Automotive Prognostics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive prognostics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive prognostics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive prognostics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive prognostics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- OEMs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ansik Inc.
- Cloudera Inc.
- Continental AG
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Garrett Motion Inc.
- General Motors Co.
- Omnitracs LLC
- Open Text Corp.
- Ridgetop Group Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-prognostics-market-size-industry-analysis
Newsroom: www.technavio.com/news/automotive-prognosticsmarket
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-prognostics-market-to-witness--6-13-billion-growth-at-26-cagr-during-2021-2025--technavio-301315168.html
SOURCE Technavio