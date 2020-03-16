TROY, Mich., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1stMILE LLC (https://1stmile.com/), the Redmond, Washington-based leader in commerce software for the automotive service shop market, has selected Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. as its public relations agency of record.
John Wall, CEO of 1stMILE, and James A. Bianchi, APR, president of Bianchi PR, made the announcement. Terms for the engagement were not disclosed.
According to Wall, Bianchi PR will assist 1stMILE in introducing its commerce solution that helps drive revenue for automotive repair shops by enabling easy checkout and providing quick customer financing opportunities. The innovative 1stMILE solution aims to help automotive repair shops realize a larger share of the $338 billion mobile commerce market.
"We chose Bianchi PR for their extensive experience and focus in the automotive marketplace and our belief that they are a great fit for our culture and vision," Wall said.
About 1stMILE LLC
1stMILE is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, amidst the Seattle area tech and software nexus. Its roots go back to 2008, when the company's predecessor – Merchant Partners – began offering a proprietary payment gateway solution that was technologically cutting edge to provide secure transactions in every payment protocol. Since 2009, the company has focused on serving the automotive service shop market.
1stMILE owns and operates two data centers (Bellingham, Washington and Phoenix, Arizona) underlying their proprietary gateway and is certified to process the majority of U.S. payment platforms. Having designed, developed and now managing its own payment front end, 1stMILE has 180 integrated partners and 30 private label gateway customers.
About Bianchi PR
With special expertise in business-to-business PR and social media for automotive and mobility technology suppliers – and the professional organizations that serve them – Bianchi PR was founded in 1992 and is ranked the top independent PR agency based in metro Detroit, according to PRWeek's rankings of PR firms. The PR firm is also ranked among the top PR firms nationally in the technology sector by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.
Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are Adient, BASF Refinish Coatings, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Rolls-Royce Power Systems MTU brand, SAE International, Schaeffler Group and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. The firm's experience also includes work with automotive technology companies such as ZF / TRW and Valeo, as well as multiple consulting firms and industry trade organizations. For more information, visit www.bianchipr.com/ or call 248-269-1122.
Bianchi PR is a member of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), one of the world's largest international public relations networks. Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of PRGN to deliver targeted public relations campaigns in markets around the world. With revenues of more than $101 million, PRGN harnesses the resources of 50 independent public relations firms and 900-plus communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com, on Twitter at @PRGN and on Instagram at @PublicRelationsGlobalNetwork.