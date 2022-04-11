NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The autonomous delivery robots market size is expected to grow by USD 16.86 billion from 2019 to 2024 at a CAGR of 20% as per the latest market report by Technavio. North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing focus on reducing carbon footprint, integration of ADR with parcel delivery terminals, and regulatory framework related to ADR will significantly influence autonomous delivery robots market growth in this region. 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for autonomous delivery robots in North America.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Analysis Report by Type (Semi-autonomous and Fully autonomous) and Geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024".
Autonomous Delivery Robots: Drivers, Trends & Challenges
The autonomous delivery robots market is driven by the growth of the e-commerce industry. In addition, the growing focus on reducing carbon footprint is anticipated to boost the growth of the Autonomous Delivery Robots Market. However, the challenging environment and challenges associated with ADR deployment may impede the market growth.
Some of the key Autonomous Delivery Robots Players with offerings:
The autonomous delivery robots market is fragmented. To make the most of the opportunities, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio report will help companies to create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities, as it provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:
- Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers a fully-electric self-driving delivery device designed to deliver packages autonomously.
- Boston Dynamics Inc. - The company is focused on the development of mobile manipulation robots. Some of the major offerings of the company include Spot, Handle, Pick, and Atlas.
- Kiwi Campus SAS - The company is focused on the development of an autonomous delivery robot called Kiwibot. It is an autonomous food delivery robot for college campuses.
- Nuro Inc. - The company is focused on the development of fully autonomous, on-road vehicles. It is a fully autonomous, on-road vehicle designed to transport goods.
- Panasonic Corp. - The company offers a delivery robot designed to deliver goods within a hospital.
Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: Segmentation Analysis
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)
- Semi-autonomous - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fully autonomous - size and forecast 2019-2024
Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)
- North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - size and forecast 2019-2024
Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 16.86 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.34
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., Boston Dynamics Inc., JD.com Inc., Kiwi Campus SAS, Nuro Inc., Panasonic Corp., Piaggio & C. Spa, Postmates Inc., Savioke Inc., and and Starship Technologies Inc..
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
