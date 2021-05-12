PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Locomation, the world's first trucking technology platform to offer human-guided autonomous convoying, today announced it has joined the Partnership for Transportation Innovation and Opportunity (PTIO) to support the organization's mission of preparing workers for the technology while ensuring deployment of autonomous vehicles will improve quality of life and economic opportunity for all Americans.
"Locomation supports the work of PTIO aimed at creating opportunities and benefits for U.S workers from autonomous vehicle solutions," said Finch Fulton, vice president of policy and strategy at Locomation. "We are an all-American company committed to working proactively to ensure autonomous trucking technologies can work for the American worker, not instead of the American worker. We look forward to bringing our human-centric approach to PTIO and to working with other leading companies and associations to understand the autonomous vehicle – workforce nexus and prepare workers for the technology, thereby strengthening our domestic supply chains and our global competitiveness."
Starting in 2022, Locomation and its first customer, Wilson Logistics, will deploy the company's Autonomous Relay ConvoyTM (ARC) solution in actual service. The two-truck, two-driver safe, responsible, and financially sustainable system allows drivers to drive twice as far, twice as fast while ensuring they don't exceed Hours of Service limitations.
Next, Locomation will deploy a two-truck, one-driver Drone Follower system that will allow drivers to haul twice the load and generate twice as much revenue per route. In the future, data generated by these deployments will inform the development and enable the deployment of hub-to-hub and dock-to-dock autonomous solo vehicle products.
"Locomation's human-guided approach to autonomous vehicle technology and focus on its value for the transportation industry and economy as a whole is aligned with our mission and objectives," said Kathryn Branson, executive director of PTIO. "We welcome their perspective and input and look forward to working with them to effectively prepare the U.S. workforce for this highly beneficial innovation."
About PTIO
Launched in June 2018, PTIO is led by its members at the American Trucking Associations, Daimler, FedEx, Ford, Lyft, Toyota Motor North America, UPS, Waymo, and May Mobility — leading companies and associations that are working together with government, educators, and other stakeholders to examine the opportunities and challenges of AV deployment and identify policies and programs that ensure our entire workforce can benefit from the adoption of AV technology. For more information, visit http://www.ouravfuture.org.
About Locomation
Locomation is a leading provider of autonomy solutions for the trucking industry. On the most efficient path to safe deployment of full autonomy, our technology delivers immediate substantial economic value. The company's first product combines human-guided autonomous relay convoys with custom freight network optimization services, enabling its customers to increase operational efficiency and grow their businesses profitably. With a contract signed with Wilson Logistics, Locomotion is in production to fulfill the world's first commercial autonomous trucking purchase order and have their first trucks on the road in late 2022. Pittsburgh-based Locomation was founded in 2018 by autonomy experts from Carnegie Mellon's National Robotics Engineering Center and trucking industry leaders. Learn more at https://locomation.ai.
