- Entitlement action relates to certain patents important to the Ocado Smart Platform filed by Ocado since June 2014, based on intellectual property actually invented by AutoStore. - In becoming an AutoStore customer, Ocado received substantial technical information and know-how relating to robotic technology, which it then used to file patents of its own, naming executives, including CEO Tim Steiner, as "inventors." - AutoStore seeks orders confirming its true ownership of the Ocado patents and assigning them to AutoStore. - Action follows US and UK lawsuits filed by AutoStore against Ocado in October 2020.