LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today, has named Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, the "Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year" in the second annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards.
As the world's largest commercial telematics provider, Geotab provides data-driven insights to more than 49,000 organizations worldwide, ranging from municipalities, small and medium-sized private businesses to some of the world's largest enterprises. Processing billions of data points per day, Geotab's fleet management solution delivers transformative web-based analytics to help customers drive improvement in their economic, environmental and operational performances while enabling users to make strategic business decisions backed by reliable data insights. This award recognizes Geotab for its ability to seamlessly transform its solutions and services to help meet the ever-changing and unique needs of its customers.
"Staying ahead of the curve means connecting telematics with important business functions. In this current era where businesses are transitioning to electric, providers of telematics need to evolve their solutions portfolio, partnerships, and sales and distribution strategy," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "Geotab's 21-plus-year commitment to providing fleets with the most advanced connected technologies and driving innovation in the transportation industry, make them our choice for 'Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year."
Within the past few months, Geotab's ability to scale its open platform has enabled the company to expand its operations to new regions, including Southeast Asia and Brazil, and introduce new lines of business such as Geotab Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). Going further, as governments and businesses begin to look for new ways to support their sustainability initiatives, Geotab has shifted its focus to provide better support for electromobility and electric vehicle adoption around the world. Tools such as the Green Fleet Dashboard, Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment (EVSA) tool, the EV Battery Degradation Tool and the Temperature Tool for EV range are all available to help support Geotab customer's fleet sustainability goals.
"Geotab's company vision is rooted in the philosophy of always doing the right thing with the goal of leaving the planet and our communities in a better place than we found them. This philosophy has driven Geotab to always look for new and innovative ways to help improve all areas of the transportation industry," said Neil Cawse, CEO at Geotab. "This award from AutoTech Breakthrough reaffirms Geotab's continued path to provide valuable, actionable insights, as we enable customers to make strategic business decisions and better identify issues or potential areas of improvement within their fleet and business operations."
The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,400 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
About Geotab
Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit http://www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.
About AutoTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com
