ATLANTA, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few months, consumers have adjusted to managing nearly all aspects of life from home, including everything from working to shopping. Even the most difficult tasks can get done from home, like buying a car. Autotrader today announced its latest national advertising campaign, "Dealer Chats," to show shoppers how surprisingly easy car buying can be in the new normal.
Building on the "Still Moving" campaign, "Dealer Chats" was developed with global creative agency 72andSunny New York to help car shoppers navigate the different challenges they face in the age of COVID-19. The commercial was filmed entirely remote on an iPhone 11 by Tool of North America and "Saturday Night Live" director Paul Briganti. From virtual vehicle tours to delivery at your doorstep, shoppers are looking for digital assistance for every part of their life and need the tools to help them weigh their options from home to order, test drive and eventually purchase. The spot brings the dealership showroom experience to a shopper's home, with scenes of buyers video chatting and texting with dealers, allowing them to ask all the questions they may have about a car's features.
"We have seen the way we shop change drastically and many consumers are not aware of the options available to them to purchase a vehicle safely," said Greta Crowley, vice president of marketing for Autotrader. "We introduced Dealer Home Services in March to give car shoppers a way to see what options they do have from dealers while they are at home. Now you can take a virtual tour of a car from the comfort of your own couch, take a test drive from your front door and even buy the car from home with touchless delivery."
View the "Dealer Chats" commercials at Corporate Policy and What Is Today.
Autotrader's latest national campaign will air nationally across cable, network and streaming television platforms, with a focus on premium content across entertainment, late night and sports. The campaign also will include a digital-first approach through social media, paid search, custom sponsorships and content on Hulu, YouTube, Roku and Amazon, among other platforms—offering interactive and engaging experiences to online audiences.
Extraordinary times demand extraordinary service where online services are more important than ever before. Autotrader is reaching car shoppers in a way that is both safe and convenient by delivering an easy, informational and virtual shopping and buying experience. For more information on Autotrader's Dealer Home Services, visit https://www.autotrader.com/information/dealer-home-services.
Consumers can stay up-to-date on the latest Coronavirus news and advice for car owners and shoppers from Autotrader editors at https://www.autotrader.com/car-news/coronavirus-news-and-advice-car-owners-and-shoppers-281474980000716.
