SADDLEBROOK, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AutoTrieve, the leading provider of Compliant Document Scanning as a Service (CDSaaS) solutions for the automotive industry, today announced that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest marketplace of third-party automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail industry.
As a member of the CDK Partner Program, AutoTrieve (CDSaaS) is now an intrical part of a marketplace of applications and integrations that CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading automotive retail technology company, developed to help automotive dealers succeed.
"Becoming a CDK Global partner allows us to provide our AutoTrieve and CDK Global DMS clients a fully integrated experience. "AutoTrieve pick up & scanning of vulnerable dealer paper documents can now go directly into CDK-DSDA for seamless retrieval and helps automotive dealers eliminate labor, reduce expense, optimize accuracy, reclaim space, respond to OEM & other audits while achieving GLBA Safeguard Compliance, all at a fixed cost," said Rick Manista, AutoTrieve CEO & founder.
"We're pleased to introduce AutoTrieve (CDSaaS) as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program," said Sandy Orlando, senior vice president, Platform and Data, CDK Global. "AutoTrieve (CDSaaS) is a welcome addition to our vibrant program, which provides dealers with a range of choices and the assurance that their programs will be seamlessly integrated with our applications."
The CDK Global Partner Program provides its partners with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem through the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer websites.
About the CDK Global Partner Program
The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 500 partner companies and 840 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.
About CDK Global, Inc.
With approximately $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of retail technology and software as a service (SaaS) solutions that help dealers and auto manufacturers run their businesses more efficiently, drive improved profitability and create frictionless purchasing and ownership experiences for consumers. Today, CDK serves over 15,000 retail locations in North America. For more information, visit cdkglobal.com.
About AutoTrieve (CDSaaS)
AutoTrieve specializes in Compliant Document Scanning as a Service (CDSaaS) for the Automotive Industry. AutoTrieve captures, verifies and stores Deal Jackets, ROs, and other critical paperwork that automotive dealers are required to retain. US-based center supports our automotive clients from coast to coast. The AutoTrieve mission is to assist automotive dealers in eliminating labor, reducing expense, optimizing accuracy, reclaiming space, responding to OEM & other audits while achieving GLBA Safeguard Compliance with its best in class processes, technology and services. For info reach visit http://www.autotrieve.com
