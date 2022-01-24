PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auxon Corporation, maker of Modality, a solution that provides continuous verification & incident analysis for cyber-physical systems, announced the addition of Jeff Lemmer and Lane Desborough to its board of advisors.
A leader in the automotive industry, Jeff Lemmer was formerly Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Ford Motor Company, where he was a key driver of its digital transformation. Over his 30 year tenure at Ford, Lemmer has served in various global positions, including Director of IT Operations and Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of IT.
Auxon works with customers across several industries in areas that relate directly to Lemmer's experience. While at Ford, he led the global IT team's transition to an agile-based operating structure, which helped power Ford's digital transformation. "I am very excited to be part of the Auxon team and help customers improve the speed and quality of their shift to automation," says Lemmer. "The Auxon suite of software products enables developers to quickly diagnose issues which are critical to creating high-quality products predictably and on time."
Lane Desborough has 30 years of experience in automation and simulation across a range of industries. After nearly two decades of implementing and remotely monitoring safety-critical automation at companies like Honeywell and General Electric, his ten-year-old son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2009. Desborough soon joined healthcare technology company Medtronic, working on Artificial Insulin Delivery (AID) as Chief Engineer.
In 2020 Desborough founded Nudge BG, which focuses on modeling, simulation, and control of physiological systems such as automated insulin delivery and closed-loop neonatal oxygenation. "I discovered Auxon while searching for new tools and approaches which could help me design, characterize, and validate the complex systems I've been building for three decades," says Desborough. "It quickly became clear that Auxon is the only company tackling this important unmet need, especially in industries where safety is not negotiable."
Lemmer and Desborough are joining Auxon's advisory board at a critical moment for the company. "Auxon is tackling complex systems engineering challenges head-on," says Auxon CEO Nathan Aschbacher. "Jeff and Lane are industry veterans who have led major technological transformations at some of the world's biggest companies. For Modality customers, who operate critical systems in environments where reliability and predictability are crucial, their guidance and insight will be essential as we take Auxon to the next stage. We are thrilled and fortunate to have them on our team."
