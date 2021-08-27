MARYVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Avèro Advisors is No. 721 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The company witnessed three-year revenue growth of an amazing 681 percent. The Inc. list recognizes and highlights the most successful businesses within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"I could not be prouder of this accolade and am thankful to our clients, employees, and families," said Abhijit Verekar, Founder & CEO of Avèro Advisors. "We start every day with the sole intention of making our clients' lives better, and that core value has been the driver for our growth so far. To be recognized by Inc. for our dedication and passion is truly an honor."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs in the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20, 2021.
About Avèro Advisors
Avèro is an IT Modernization firm that guides municipalities and public sector clients to "Rethink IT." Avèro focuses on helping its valued clients answer critical business questions through the strategic alignment of People, Process, and Technology. With a deep understanding of both the cloud era and traditional technology environments, Avèro strives to build smart organizations, which empower their employees to enrich the lives of those they serve. More information can be found at https://www.averoadvisors.com.
